Random crashes, slower internet browsing/gaming ping...

Recently I've had a problem. Programs have been crashing randomly. For example, sometimes when I play Doom 3 multiplayer (not all the time) and its loading the next map, it crashes straight to the desktop. One time today when I pressed the back button on Internet Explorer, it crashed straight to the desktop (never happened before). Sometimes the crashes aren't straight to the desktop and they leave my computer hanging either for a while or until I reboot. I noticed that browsing the web is bit slower, but I don't know if this is related. Not just connectionwise, but navigating through internet explorer... going from one place to another and actually loading the interface takes a second or two, rather than hte normal immediate showing. My multiplayer Doom 3 experience is a little worse as well.

In fact, I just tested at dslreports for speed, and got 894 down and 37 up!! That is a horrible upstream speed. I know there are so many different answers to these problems, but let me at least clear up some things: I'm running a Pentium IV 2.2 GHz, 1024 MB RAM, ATI Radeon 9800 Pro 256 MB AGP with latest drivers. Lately I have been doing a lot to keep my system clean and highly maintained, i.e. Ad-Aware, Defrag, system optimizer/cleaner tools, Norton Anti-Virus scan with the latest definitions, etc. I don't know why this is happening.



If anyone could help me, it would be greatly appreciated. Even if someone can't help me exactly, even just a little lead as to finding out why this is happening would help somewhat. Regardless, any help would be appreciated.



Also, I've noticed that my CDs don't AutoPlay anymore, and when I hit refresh on my Computer after I put in a new CD, the icon changes to the undefined Windows icon and the name of the CD remains the same as the one that was previously in the drive. I don't know if this is related, but it might be.



Thanks!