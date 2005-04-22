Computer Newbies forum

RAM install help

by scarecrow77 / April 22, 2005 11:31 PM PDT

Hey guys and gals, I need a little help. I have a Dell Dimension 4300, and I am installing more RAM. I currently have a 128mb card in and one empty slot. I got a 256mb card on the way, but am unsure where to put it. Do I take out the 128mb card and put the new 256 in it's place, or do I just leave the 128 in, and add the 256 into the currently empty slot (so that I have a 128 AND a 256 installed)? Or, a third option, do I replace the 128 with the 256 then re-insert the 128 into the other slot?

I got the 256 for free, from a brother in law, so as much as I wanted to go higher I am not going to complain (since it was free!) and anything would be a step up from the 128 I have. I know it is the correct card, just unsure where to install it at!

Thanks for the help!

Kelly Ray

Generally ...
by Kees Bakker / April 22, 2005 11:38 PM PDT
In reply to: RAM install help

this should be described in the manual that came with the system originally. But maybe you didn't receive that. Not all motherboards are equal. Some might want either one stick or two equal sticks. Others will accept any configuration.

It won't harm to try. Start simple. Add the new stick in the empty slot, reboot and see if you've 384 Mb.

Kees

Collapse -
Another generally. . .
by Coryphaeus / April 22, 2005 11:51 PM PDT
In reply to: Generally ...

I've seen several PCs that want the largest RAM stick in the first slot, smaller sticks in the rest.

Collapse -
Dell 4300 ram
by mackman / April 23, 2005 12:47 AM PDT
In reply to: Another generally. . .

I believe you can max out the ram at 1024mb Make sure the stick you recieve is PC133 SDRAM

Collapse -
Thanks!!!
by scarecrow77 / April 23, 2005 1:32 AM PDT
In reply to: RAM install help

Hey, Thanks y'all for the quick help! I really appreciate it!!! It is a pc100/133 SDRAM card. I really wanted to go bigger, like I said, but since this 256 is free, I'll gladly take it! I may add more later, after I do some price checking, but for now it should be a definate step up from my 128.

Thanks again for all the great help!!!

Kelly Ray

Collapse -
If you go to
by Ray Harinec / April 23, 2005 1:36 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks!!!
http://crucial.com you can see exactly what your PC takes in the way of RAM, how much total, maximum RAM per stick[socket]. Hopefully yours will allow a 256 MB stick.

Just that crucial is so useful for this type of info.
Collapse -
Is it good?
by scarecrow77 / April 23, 2005 3:08 AM PDT
In reply to: RAM install help

Thanks for the link! I am curious, is Crucial a good place to buy memory from? They seem to have extremely low prices compared to others I have looked at. They are over 50% cheaper than anything else! I may have to buy another card from them if they are good quality!

BTW, I got the 256 this morning. I put it in the first slot (the one that was previously occupied) then moved the old 128 into the second slot (the one previously empty) and everything works fine! I now have 384mb of RAM and I can already tell a huge difference. Heck, it even starts up faster now! I can't wait to go larger!!!!

Thanks again for all the help!

Kelly Ray

Collapse -
Crucial has one edge.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 23, 2005 3:15 AM PDT
In reply to: Is it good?

It's that they have tested many setups and will only offer what they know works.

Generic RAM is great if you can use it, but not all systems take such.

-> 384 MB is not a bad place to STAND STILL. You will not see as big a payoff from 384 MB to 512M (and beyond.)

Bob

Collapse -
Most of their memory is made by Micron,
by Ray Harinec / April 23, 2005 9:07 AM PDT
In reply to: Is it good?

one of the long time quality memory mfr's, however they are not big in the super memory business for use by the overclockers. [pay twice the price to maybe get a 5% speed increase. LOL]

Collapse -
Dimension 4300
by warelphant / May 10, 2005 5:00 AM PDT
In reply to: RAM install help

I too have this pc currently with 1 stick of 256mb. I want to upgrade. Dell suggests my limit is 512(2x256 i assume) while the crucial program tells me I could go up to 1mb. I would love to be able to go this high but which site should believe?

Also I would like to upgrade the video card. Current have a geforce2 mx 64mb. Is this agp? will my system support a 6600GT agp card?

Your help is appreciated

Collapse -
I meant GB
by warelphant / May 10, 2005 5:02 AM PDT
In reply to: Dimension 4300

Crucial says max supported is 1 GB/ Dell says 512 MB, I currently have 256MB

Collapse -
The max is 1024 mb
by jcd / May 11, 2005 12:41 AM PDT
In reply to: Dimension 4300
