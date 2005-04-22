RAM install help

this should be described in the manual that came with the system originally. But maybe you didn't receive that. Not all motherboards are equal. Some might want either one stick or two equal sticks. Others will accept any configuration.
It won't harm to try. Start simple. Add the new stick in the empty slot, reboot and see if you've 384 Mb.
Kees
Hey guys and gals, I need a little help. I have a Dell Dimension 4300, and I am installing more RAM. I currently have a 128mb card in and one empty slot. I got a 256mb card on the way, but am unsure where to put it. Do I take out the 128mb card and put the new 256 in it's place, or do I just leave the 128 in, and add the 256 into the currently empty slot (so that I have a 128 AND a 256 installed)? Or, a third option, do I replace the 128 with the 256 then re-insert the 128 into the other slot?
I got the 256 for free, from a brother in law, so as much as I wanted to go higher I am not going to complain (since it was free!) and anything would be a step up from the 128 I have. I know it is the correct card, just unsure where to install it at!
Thanks for the help!
Kelly Ray