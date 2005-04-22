RAM install help

Hey guys and gals, I need a little help. I have a Dell Dimension 4300, and I am installing more RAM. I currently have a 128mb card in and one empty slot. I got a 256mb card on the way, but am unsure where to put it. Do I take out the 128mb card and put the new 256 in it's place, or do I just leave the 128 in, and add the 256 into the currently empty slot (so that I have a 128 AND a 256 installed)? Or, a third option, do I replace the 128 with the 256 then re-insert the 128 into the other slot?



I got the 256 for free, from a brother in law, so as much as I wanted to go higher I am not going to complain (since it was free!) and anything would be a step up from the 128 I have. I know it is the correct card, just unsure where to install it at!



Thanks for the help!



Kelly Ray