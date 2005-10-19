Raid 1 Crach (both drives)

in so many areas; however, I disagree with this post. The statement that ''any error on the main drive will faithfully be copied onto the other drive'' is not correct for a true RAID 1 configuration.



First, there is not really a ''main'' drive; the two drives are essentially peers. Second, data are not normally ''copied'' from one drive to the other; data are written simultaneously to both drives from the original source.



If an error appears on both drives, the fault is likely in the software/hardware preparing the data for writing, including a possible problem in the RAID controller; if the error is on only one drive, it could be a bad disk sector, a disk writing error, or a RAID controller error.



I don't know; perhaps there is some system, likely software driven, that does write to one drive and then copies it to another. However, this is not a true RAID configuration, which is hardware driven, but merely a software emulation. This certainly isfeasable, it would be cheaper, and it sounds like what you describe. But it is not true RAID.



RAID has been in general use for only about 15 years -- about a third of my time with computers. During that time I have seen several instances where RAID did save time, data, and therefore money. The most recent was early this year when we had a disk error on our old local server. Fortunately, it was not a real disk crash, just a write error. I was able to restore the data on the ''bad'' drive from the ''good'' drive (this is where copying is used)in a matter of minutes. Had the error occured on a single drive it might have taken me hours -- especially since the Novell OS is on these drives. So you go figure. (Of course, this incident didn't save anyone money; I am a volunteer, so my time cost is zero.)



If RAID were as useless as you imply, why do almost all servers use some RAID configuration? Most new servers have hot-swappable drives so that in the event of a total disk crash, a new drive can be popped in, data copied to it, and the system back in operation in a very short time.



I have RAID 1 for important data on my main system at home. True, it may never save me any time -- mainly because I am in my eighties and quite possibly will not make it until a bad problem occurs. However, having it makes me feel a little more secure in case of an early failure or a late death, and I consider the roughly $150 I have invested in it to be well worth while.



Frank