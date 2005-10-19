Storage forum

General discussion

Raid 1 Crach (both drives)

by glmccready / October 19, 2005 11:45 PM PDT

Well my son built a nice machine. He had problems with a Seagate 250 gb SATA cuda drive crashing ,twice, a total meltdown. He ended having to reformat, and reinstall WinXP, but lost all data. So sent him another drive, a WD 250 gb SATA drive. He set them up as RAID 1. I thought his data woudl be "protected". (He is in college, and doesn't really have the time, or energy to trouble shoot, so I'm trying to help him out!)
Yesterday his drives crashed again, as he typed on it. Well BOTH drives were totally unreadable. No DIR, both drives. Both registered as "unformated."
I thought it was the Seagate but now I'm not sure. If it was just the Seagate, why would both drives, in RAID 1, crash at the same time. Very odd, and very frustrating. I bought him an external onetouch drive, for backup, reformatted, and reinstalled XP again. This time we are using the WD as the boot drive. I also disabled RAID.
I ordered a Seagate HD replacement, but I'm not really sure if it is the HD at all, the Mother board, the SATA drivers, XP glich, or what. I know this is difficult question, but perhaps someone out there had a similar problem.
Any grey cell electrical energy you can throw my way will be appreciated!
HELP!
Seagate Barracuda 7200.8 250GB 3.5" Serial ATA150
Maxtor DiamondMax 10 6B250S0 250GB 7200 RPM 16MB Cache Serial ATA150
__________________
Lanparty UTNF4 Ultra-D
AMD Athlon 64 3700+ San Diego 1GHz FSB
Antec NeoPower 480W Power Supply
OCZ 512MB 184-Pin DDR SDRAM Unbuffered DDR 400
BFG Geforce 7800 GTX
Bios: 6-23-05
Location: Salisbury, MD USA

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Raid 1 Crach (both drives)
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Raid 1 Crach (both drives)
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
Makes sense once you know.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 20, 2005 12:25 AM PDT

RAID Level 1: disk mirroring or duplexing would do just that. Any error on the main drive will faithfully be copied onto the other drive.

I've been at this for 2 decades (plus) and never found RAID 1 to save anyone time, money or data. Go figure.

Maybe next time something simply such as using one drive as a normal drive, then use ACRONIS or such to save a copy of the OS plus everything to the second drive as you see fit.

At least you have a copy that should not corrupt when the first drive and its OS messes up.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Bob, I respect your expertise
by El Alquimista / October 20, 2005 1:11 PM PDT

in so many areas; however, I disagree with this post. The statement that ''any error on the main drive will faithfully be copied onto the other drive'' is not correct for a true RAID 1 configuration.

First, there is not really a ''main'' drive; the two drives are essentially peers. Second, data are not normally ''copied'' from one drive to the other; data are written simultaneously to both drives from the original source.

If an error appears on both drives, the fault is likely in the software/hardware preparing the data for writing, including a possible problem in the RAID controller; if the error is on only one drive, it could be a bad disk sector, a disk writing error, or a RAID controller error.

I don't know; perhaps there is some system, likely software driven, that does write to one drive and then copies it to another. However, this is not a true RAID configuration, which is hardware driven, but merely a software emulation. This certainly isfeasable, it would be cheaper, and it sounds like what you describe. But it is not true RAID.

RAID has been in general use for only about 15 years -- about a third of my time with computers. During that time I have seen several instances where RAID did save time, data, and therefore money. The most recent was early this year when we had a disk error on our old local server. Fortunately, it was not a real disk crash, just a write error. I was able to restore the data on the ''bad'' drive from the ''good'' drive (this is where copying is used)in a matter of minutes. Had the error occured on a single drive it might have taken me hours -- especially since the Novell OS is on these drives. So you go figure. (Of course, this incident didn't save anyone money; I am a volunteer, so my time cost is zero.)

If RAID were as useless as you imply, why do almost all servers use some RAID configuration? Most new servers have hot-swappable drives so that in the event of a total disk crash, a new drive can be popped in, data copied to it, and the system back in operation in a very short time.

I have RAID 1 for important data on my main system at home. True, it may never save me any time -- mainly because I am in my eighties and quite possibly will not make it until a bad problem occurs. However, having it makes me feel a little more secure in case of an early failure or a late death, and I consider the roughly $150 I have invested in it to be well worth while.

Frank

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Your data, your choice.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 20, 2005 9:44 PM PDT

You've repeated the exact reason why RAID 1 rarely saves the day.

"First, there is not really a ''main'' drive; the two drives are essentially peers. Second, data are not normally ''copied'' from one drive to the other; data are written simultaneously to both drives from the original source."

Bingo. Two corrupted drives for the price of one.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Bob, did you fully read my post?
by El Alquimista / October 21, 2005 2:55 AM PDT

You say ''Bingo. Two corrupted drives for the price of one.'' Only in certain cases, which I pointed out, but not the majority of the time. And the corruption is to the same data -- no differeence than had that data been on a single drive, and no difference in recovering it.

As I said, if the data is corrupted before the write process, it naturally will be corrupt on both drives. However, if an error occurs during the actual process of writing to a drive -- and you know this does sometimes happen -- the data will be corrupt only on that drive, but not on the other one. I cited as an example this very thing happening to me earlier this year on our server.

Another important aspect of RAID 1 is the protection in event of a complete disk failure -- perhaps a menchanical crash or a fried circuit board; this almost always involves only one drive of the pair. Now, instead of sending your one drive off for data recovery at a cost of several hundred dollars, you simply install the new drive, restore from the mirror, and you are back in business in a short time.

You may say that you can accomplish this with Acronis True Image, Norton Ghost, or some other software. True, but you must make an effort to do it, and there is a lag in data of hours or days, depending on your schedule of backups. I am not saying you do not need separate backups if you have raid; you most certainly do. You need the protection in case both drives become corrupt or inoperable (perhaps a direct lightning strike, a fire, or some other disaster), and you do need off-site storage for important data. But when only one of the drives fails, the more common situation, it generally is much faster and easier to restore the system from a RAID mirror than from a drive image on some other media, and it also is up to the minute.

You are never worse off with RAID 1 configuration than with a single drive, and you may be much better off in event of a disaster. But as you said, it is your data and your call. If you don't want the extra protection and convenience, so be it -- no one will force it on you.

Nuff said

Frank

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You may get lucky.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 21, 2005 3:44 AM PDT

How can I guess this one? It's been 20 years plus of too many tales of sorrow yet RAID 1 never paid off.

-> You can write all you want but time after time I have to help people recover from disasters where this setup does not payoff.

Yes, I read your post. Now let's talk reality.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Storage forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.