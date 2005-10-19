Raid 1 Crach (both drives)

RAID Level 1: disk mirroring or duplexing would do just that. Any error on the main drive will faithfully be copied onto the other drive.
I've been at this for 2 decades (plus) and never found RAID 1 to save anyone time, money or data. Go figure.
Maybe next time something simply such as using one drive as a normal drive, then use ACRONIS or such to save a copy of the OS plus everything to the second drive as you see fit.
At least you have a copy that should not corrupt when the first drive and its OS messes up.

Well my son built a nice machine. He had problems with a Seagate 250 gb SATA cuda drive crashing ,twice, a total meltdown. He ended having to reformat, and reinstall WinXP, but lost all data. So sent him another drive, a WD 250 gb SATA drive. He set them up as RAID 1. I thought his data woudl be "protected". (He is in college, and doesn't really have the time, or energy to trouble shoot, so I'm trying to help him out!)
Yesterday his drives crashed again, as he typed on it. Well BOTH drives were totally unreadable. No DIR, both drives. Both registered as "unformated."
I thought it was the Seagate but now I'm not sure. If it was just the Seagate, why would both drives, in RAID 1, crash at the same time. Very odd, and very frustrating. I bought him an external onetouch drive, for backup, reformatted, and reinstalled XP again. This time we are using the WD as the boot drive. I also disabled RAID.
I ordered a Seagate HD replacement, but I'm not really sure if it is the HD at all, the Mother board, the SATA drivers, XP glich, or what. I know this is difficult question, but perhaps someone out there had a similar problem.
Any grey cell electrical energy you can throw my way will be appreciated!
HELP!
Seagate Barracuda 7200.8 250GB 3.5" Serial ATA150
Maxtor DiamondMax 10 6B250S0 250GB 7200 RPM 16MB Cache Serial ATA150
Lanparty UTNF4 Ultra-D
AMD Athlon 64 3700+ San Diego 1GHz FSB
Antec NeoPower 480W Power Supply
OCZ 512MB 184-Pin DDR SDRAM Unbuffered DDR 400
BFG Geforce 7800 GTX
Bios: 6-23-05
