Yes, you could plug them into a new motherboard, BUT that doesn't mean that they will be readable. At a minimum you will need to be able to use the same stripe size on the new board as was used by the old board to write it. But there exist a number of variables in how raid is implemented from controller to controller. Depending on how the raid controller implements the raid, you may or may not be able to do this. If you really, truly, need the data, try it, but be prepared to take the drives to a data recovery service. Since the drives are operational (presumably), the price is likely to be acceptable, were the drives "toasted" in any way, the use of "forensics" to recover the data would probably be prohibitive.