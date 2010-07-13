Racist organization, the NAACP, calls Tea Party racist.

has been around for over a century. " Its mission is "to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination." Note the term all people. The situation of black people through the 18th, 19th, and 20th Centuries was appalling. The NAACP was one of the few organization which tried to offer support to a population preyed upon by a country-wide organization which was linked to murderous attacks. Sometimes the Police were part of that organization.



Much of my generation was defined by the examples of Andrew Goodman Michael Schwerner and James Cheney, who were killed by people connected to the Mississippi Police.



Nobody is made wealthy by the colour of his skin, but many were held back by the colour of theirs.



Anybody heard of Vivien Thomas? He was Alfred Blalock's partner and sometimes teacher in the development of surgery to correct Tetralogy of Fallot (Wikipedia) which killed children within the first year of life, working first at Vanderbilt University, then Johns Hopkins.



He wasn't paid anything like Blalock, he had housing problems because of his race, he sometimes had to work a second job to make ends meet, he had social difficulties with people who should have been colleagues.



But of course all of this never happened, according to some.



Robz