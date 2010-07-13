Racist organization, the NAACP, calls Tea Party racist.

Thread display:
Practice what you preach?
by
JP Bill
July 13, 2010 9:30 AM PDT
Therefore thou art inexcusable, O man, whosoever thou art that judgest: for wherein thou judgest another, thou condemnest thyself; for thou that judgest doest the same things.
I know....you're just asking a question. not stating your position(floating a trial balloon).
No application
Just misplaced attempt by you to smear, just like the NAACP is doing.
just quoting you
by
JP Bill
July 13, 2010 9:39 AM PDT
and our sources....I only read stuff from the bible when you post it.
(NT)
that explains your failure to understand
Let 'em play the race card all they want
Look at Jesse Jackson's comment this week. When the NBA's Lebron James jumped ship to play in Florida, the team owner soundly criticized his old star player. Jackson said he must have considered James as a runaway slave. Give me a break, Jesse. It's stuff like that devalues all that was done in the past to end racist treatment. Keep playing the card Jesse, et all, and its old trump value won't be worth a wooden nickle.
that's nothing. MSNBC turned a black man white!
Would that qualify as a media miracle?! It's hard to believe, but this is maybe worse than Dan Rather's way of reporting news that just ain't so.
http://bighollywood.breitbart.com/ggutfeld/2009/08/20/daily-gut-does-msnbc-want-a-race-war/
...this leads me to MSNBC, where on Tuesday Contessa Brewer... filed a report about health care protesters showing up armed. In it, she used tape of that same black man carrying an assault rifle and said ?there are questions about whether this has racial overtones?.white people showing up with guns.?
...the guy was black. But you never would have known. Because MSNBC has strategically edited the tape, so the race of the armed dude wasn?t revealed. You just assumed he was white, thanks to Contessa.
Toure added that there is ?anger about a black president being president,? again ignoring that the armed man was black.
So why deny this salient fact? Because it didn?t fit the story MSNBC wanted to tell: that if you disagree with Obama, you must be a white crazy person with guns.
Even if you?re black!
It would appear that in some circles,
particularly some political and media types, the ending of racism is not in their interest. Racism, perceived or real, is a means to focus on many other agendas than fairness and equality between those of different culture or skin color by capturing a voting base. The same can be said for age and gender biases. If one can gather enough midgets together, they can take out a giant. Unfortunately, a number of these small people will fall in the process. They are pawns....and their leaders really don't care that much about these people's real interests.
They are not to be taken seriously...
IMO. An old, tired and mostly useless organization. Just another rusty cog in the obsolete Democratic machine.
.............
by
Dango517
July 15, 2010 12:47 PM PDT
Luke 6:22
Blessed are ye, when men shall hate you, and when they shall separate you from their company, and shall reproach you, and cast out your name as evil, for the Son of man's sake.
I don't agree with anything in this thread. The NAACP has
by
Ziks511
July 16, 2010 2:19 AM PDT
has been around for over a century. " Its mission is "to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination." Note the term all people. The situation of black people through the 18th, 19th, and 20th Centuries was appalling. The NAACP was one of the few organization which tried to offer support to a population preyed upon by a country-wide organization which was linked to murderous attacks. Sometimes the Police were part of that organization.
Much of my generation was defined by the examples of Andrew Goodman Michael Schwerner and James Cheney, who were killed by people connected to the Mississippi Police.
Nobody is made wealthy by the colour of his skin, but many were held back by the colour of theirs.
Anybody heard of Vivien Thomas? He was Alfred Blalock's partner and sometimes teacher in the development of surgery to correct Tetralogy of Fallot (Wikipedia) which killed children within the first year of life, working first at Vanderbilt University, then Johns Hopkins.
He wasn't paid anything like Blalock, he had housing problems because of his race, he sometimes had to work a second job to make ends meet, he had social difficulties with people who should have been colleagues.
But of course all of this never happened, according to some.
Robz
you are living in the past
The group is an anachronism in today's world anyway. Can you imagine having a NAAWP for "white people"? Working to make things better for white people country wide? One letter change, one ethnic change, and everyone could see it for what it was, a racist organization. So is the NAACP.
NAACP, USDA admits discrimination against white farmer.
Deliberately, for racist reasons. Thankfully her duplicity and racism came to light in a video and now she's "resigned" just ahead of being fired. Good riddance. Of note is although she was bragging about this at an NAACP meeting, AFTER it became an issue the NAACP released a statement condemning her actions.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2010/07/19/clip-shows-usda-official-admitting-withheld-help-white-farmer/
Days after the NAACP clashed with Tea Party members over allegations of racism, a video has surfaced showing an Agriculture Department official regaling an NAACP audience with a story about how she withheld help to a white farmer facing bankruptcy -- video that now has forced the official to resign.
Shirley Sherrod, the department's Georgia director of Rural Development, is shown in the clip describing "the first time I was faced with having to help a white farmer save his farm."....
so I didn't give him the full force of what I could do. I did enough."
The Agriculture Department announced Monday, shortly after FoxNews.com published its initial report on the video, that Sherrod had resigned.
"There is zero tolerance for discrimination at USDA, and I strongly condemn any act of discrimination against any person," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a written statement.
Maybe I missed something in it but
the video appeared to be truncated as she seemed to be starting to change gears an admit to an epiphany beginning about 1:48. Sort of an "Amazing Grace"?
Collapse -
On the news tonight, they showed a clip of that farmer
and he credited the lady with saving their farm. He said she was as nice as could be to him. I'd love to hear the rest of her address but that didn't make the youtube video. I'm thinking she was had. What a shame and what a setback this sort thing can cause. This video was said to be very old...maybe 20 years...and probably of no relevance today anyway.
Collapse -
not quite
Supposedly the "event" she described was 24 years ago. She told the story this past March at an NAACP awards meeting. It's possible things are taken out of context as applicable to today.
http://www.foxnews.com/story/0,2933,597263,00.html
Collapse -
the farmer and wife speaks out
The NAACP should release the entire video
and the lady, should this be anecdotal as noted in your post, deserves to have her job back with an apology from her boss. We react without thinking way too often.
Collapse -
What I found interesting...
by
J. Vega
July 20, 2010 2:09 PM PDT
What I found interesting is that FOX didn't start covering it until she had been asked to resign. Commentators there started noticing possible problems with the accusation and asked for the full video so a judgment could be made, but the NAACP resisted.
Fox mentioned that she could have been unfairly "thrown under the bus" and offered her air time to explain her side of the story before the MSM had started covering the situation and she booked appearances on FOX starting Tuesday morning. This looks to me like FOX was trying to give her a public opportunity to clear her name.
Funny thing, she was a no-show on FOX, and went to media outlets like CNN. Suddenly, on Tuesday afternoon, the NAACP, one of the organizations that threw her under the bus posted a statement on their web site saying "we were snookered by Fox News.".
It looks to me like FOX smelled something funny and tried to give her an opportunity to her clear her name, but the NAACP suddenly is twisting it in an attempt to try to blame the unfairness on FOX. If FOX had not first covered it and mentioned possible problems with the accusations against her, would the rest of the media have continued to ignore her loss of her job and let the actions against her stand unchecked?
(NT)
I thought she was on Glen Beck show
From his web site
http://www.glennbeck.com/content/articles/article/198/43271/
I'm not a big fan of Mr. Beck but, despite is emotive style, he is very thorough when making a point...perhaps even going too far. I don't know any other commentator,conservative or liberal, (and I cringe to type those words) that puts as much effort into expressing a thought than does Glenn Beck. I found his take worth listening to.
Collapse -
Sorry, but claiming one was snookered is a lame excuse
for jumping the gun like this. I saw the Brian Williams piece later blaming some conservative blogger and Fox for what happened using the term "snookered". Ultimately, IMO, the blame for the reaction of her boss to fire her without proper investigation lies with the Secretary of Agriculture himself. I see a new story this AM that a reversal of the decision to fire her may be pending. Unless she has a record of other improprieties in her USDA position, this needs to go forward without finger pointing in any direction but backward.
Collapse -
After hearing Ben Jealous
yakking on and still trying to blame Fox News, I'd rather see Shirley Sherrod in his job at the NAACP.
Collapse -
Not only a lame excuse...
but a lie. She had already been fired and condemned by the NAACP before Fox even ran the story.
Also, no matter what she said later on, listen to the NAACP audience cheering and laughing as she describes how she discriminated against the white farmer. They didn't know she was going to reverse herself. Who are the racists in this story?
Collapse -
Did you see the part of the clip you posted
where she began to mention her change of heart? After viewing that and revisiting her lead-in to it, I suspected she might have embellished the delivery....not to please or amuse her audience but to enhance it in order to improve the effect of her "conversion"...that being the part we don't get to hear. To be fair, I'd want to hear the rest of her story. We already know what media editing can do to change the face any event.