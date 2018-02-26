Quicktime 6.0

I have a class in college where a DVD is distributed. To access this DVD, it requires that I download "Quicktime 6.X or higher". I did this and downloaded version 7.6.5 (the latest version). But when I go to load in the DVD, I still get he same message saying, "Install Quicktime 6.x or higher". My instructor said to try to download version 6.0, but I cannot find a download site where this is available. All the sites I have been to want to download the latest version 7.6.5. What can I do to resolve this problem?
Thanks,
