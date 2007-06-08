PC Hardware forum

General discussion

Quick Question on RAM....

by whizkid454 / June 8, 2007 5:35 AM PDT

I am buying some extra RAM for Vista and see that my computer is capable of using DDR2 533 and DDR2 667. It is a Dell Dimension E510. However, I found a good pair of Corsair sticks that say they are DDR2 675(?). Would I be ok to buy this kind and it would still work with the other two DDR2 533 sticks in my computer? (I know they will be clocked down if so.)

http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820145539

Thanks!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Quick Question on RAM....
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Quick Question on RAM....
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
13 total posts
Collapse -
Yes...
by John.Wilkinson / June 8, 2007 5:39 AM PDT

Corsair simply affirms that the RAM is certified capable of running at a higher speed than the standard DDR2 667. That's primarily an overclocking concern and has no bearing in your case since it would actually be running at 533MHz like the other two sticks. In short, it'll be fine.

John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
RE: Quick question on ram
by OOWBMan / June 10, 2007 7:34 PM PDT
In reply to: Yes...

I was wondering the same thing about PC2 800, DDR2 6400 memory, mixing that with PC2 667 DDR2 5300 memory. If you can mix the DDR2 533 with DDR2 667, I would assume that it would work mixing DDR2 667 and DDR2 800, if the board and cpu all support the different memory speeds. Am I correct?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yes.
by John.Wilkinson / June 11, 2007 3:41 AM PDT

You can insert RAM that is rated for a higher clock speed and use it in conjunction with pre-existing RAM running at a slower clock speed with the only catch being that all of the modules will run at the speed of the slowest module. The motherboard does not have to support the clock speed of each module as long as none of them runs at a slower clock speed than what is supported. Faster modules will automatically 'slow down' to match the highest speed supported by the motherboard or the slowest pre-existing module, whichever is slower.

Hope this helps,
John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
RE: Yes
by OOWBMan / June 11, 2007 3:02 PM PDT
In reply to: Yes.

OK, Thanks for the info.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not always true
by Willy / June 10, 2007 11:10 PM PDT

If the manufacturer states it uses a certain type and range of ram, then get that type of ram. Don't be introducing problems as ram can quickly unsettle a system. Check with www.kingston or www.crucial and see what they offer for your system, if the other ram you queried isn't there, then don't buy it. The other half, is if it does work, you *may* need all as the same type to get full benefit of faster ram and/or it virtues it may provide, like speed. But ram issues due to mixed types, classes or even manufacturers have caused enough headaches already, if you get it to run and "tweek it" you may find the breaking point all too easily.

tada -----Willy Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
RE: Not Always True
by OOWBMan / June 11, 2007 3:19 PM PDT
In reply to: Not always true

Hello Willie, I see what you mean. If everything is just right it will run possibly. What I want to do is add another 1GB to my machine. It is an AMD Athlon 64x2 4600+ on an Asus M2N68-LA motherboard from HP. The machine is a HP Pavilion a6050e (one of their customize your order, they build it and ship it.) It has 3GB of RAM that is PC2 5300 (667mhz) and if it will work I want to add an PC2 6400 (800mhz, which is supported by the motherboard) 1GB to make 4MB on the board, and later I will get another 3MB of 800mhz memory.
Thanks for the input.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Just be aware...
by John.Wilkinson / June 11, 2007 3:23 PM PDT
In reply to: RE: Not Always True

Windows doesn't properly recognize all 4GB on 32-bit systems, so it will likely only 'see' around 3.25GB, on average. Thus, unless you're getting a good deal or running a 64-bit version I wouldn't spend the money. There is a benefit, but it's not significant enough to warrant the investment.

John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
4gb issues
by Willy / June 12, 2007 12:33 PM PDT
In reply to: RE: Not Always True

Under XP, the ram limit for full ram limit operation is 3.5gb, anything above is an issue with the OS. So 4gb will start causing issues in 32-bit versions. This is well documented at MS support website and/or knowledge base, check there or google. Now as for Vista, that's not an issue or as best as I can tell, it is advised to add more ram after 2gb. for better operation. Hope this clears things up abit.

tada -----Willy Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
4gb issues
by OOWBMan / June 12, 2007 6:06 PM PDT
In reply to: 4gb issues

Hi Willy, You are right about the memory limitations under XP. I am running Vista Home Premium 32 bit on this computer. My old one is XP Home Edition. I am probably going to try Vista 64 bit, I can't make up my mind whether to get Home Premium or Ultimate. There is about $90 difference, but I am leaning toward Ultimate since I may start an online business. I ordered 4MB (4 1GB sticks) of 800MHZ memory. I am going to try one stick of 800 mhz with my 667MHZ memory and see how it works. The new memory won't be here for 3 or 4 days. When I try it out I will post the results here.
By the way I am running an AMD Athlon 64x2 4600+ (2.4GHZ), 3mb of 667mhz ram,a N-Vidia 8600GT, Vista Home Premium 32 bit. This is the machine I am going to put the 800mhz ram in and I have a N-Vidia 8800 GTS coming in the next few days and an Athlon 64x2 6000+ (3.0GHZ) to put in. I hope all this stuff works together well.
OOWBMan

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
been there, just did that
by Dango517 / June 11, 2007 3:53 PM PDT

Last weekend I switched out my Samsung 1GB Ram for two Kingstons 1gb RAMs. And man am I glade I did. I was having a devil of a time with RAM just wasting away. Having seen other with far less, I thought this was enough, wrong. Now my machines running really well and holding around 1300, 1400 Mbs. I bought it because my Vista OS is supposed to arrive this week. I struggled with this for six months and now the problems gone. I could have miss matched but didn't want to have another problem, if the wasting away continued. The few extra buck was worth the peace of mind. I'm still not really sure if I bought a better RAM though. Did a search on the net and come up zero on the RAM that was installed when I bought the computer. What's peace of mind worth, plenty.

I also bought a good graphics card last week, now its overheating. Peace of mind is also fleeting.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
RE: been there , just did that
by OOWBMan / June 12, 2007 10:57 AM PDT

Hi Dango517, I have a Nvidia 8800GTS 640MB on the way and overheating has been on my mind. May I ask which card you are having a heat problem with?
OOWBMan

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sorry, just stumbled on your post
by Dango517 / August 10, 2007 12:35 AM PDT

I have a Nividia GeForce 8600 GT with sli. It been some time since you wrote this, the graphics card hasn't been any trouble but it may be adding heat to the inside of my tower. At the moment it's running at 57C. I do have a slot fan mounted between my graphics card and ethernet adapter card, that should take care of most of the excess heat from both of them. It runs at 100% as soon as the computer is turned on and doesn't make much noise but does take up two PCI slots. I'd rather use the PCI slots for something else, like maybe 4-6 more fans. I'll track this thread, again, sorry I didn't see your submission sooner.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Hardware forum 13 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.