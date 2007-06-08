Quick Question on RAM....

Corsair simply affirms that the RAM is certified capable of running at a higher speed than the standard DDR2 667. That's primarily an overclocking concern and has no bearing in your case since it would actually be running at 533MHz like the other two sticks. In short, it'll be fine.
John
I am buying some extra RAM for Vista and see that my computer is capable of using DDR2 533 and DDR2 667. It is a Dell Dimension E510. However, I found a good pair of Corsair sticks that say they are DDR2 675(?). Would I be ok to buy this kind and it would still work with the other two DDR2 533 sticks in my computer? (I know they will be clocked down if so.)
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820145539
Thanks!