gsdoes,

I don't know of a way to check Yahoo email on the television, and the short answer on that would: no.

The PC Share Manager software is for streaming content from your PC to your television. This can be used for pictures, music and video.

It may not be picking up any compatible formats. Are your music files in mp3, or .aac? The television's DLNA will accept mp3 file formats, but not .aac.

--HDTech