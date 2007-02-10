-We have Direct TV, with a DVR receiver. What changes are needed to receive HD channels. Any up-front costs?
You will need a High Def receiver and Hi Def programming. Call Direct TV about deals and promotions. You can count on some charges.
-When using the SD slot, how does one change pictures? With the remote?
This TV cames with a fine manual.
-What HDMI cable will be needed?
You can use Component cables or HDMI depending on your receiver. Do not waste the money on very expensive cables like Monster. Sams club has some nice ones for about $20.
I made myself crazy over which plasma to get; the 600U, 60U, Pioneer 5070, Hitachi (I forget the number)...etc. But in the end, after reading numerous reviews extolling the Panasonic's image quality, and Crutchfield's %300 price reduction, the time felt right.
Thanks for everyone's input, and for the help of this forum in educating me. What a terrific group of people!