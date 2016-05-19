Question(s) about the Dell Inspiron 15 5555-8700P

There are unasked questions here. While it's an OK run of the mill laptop, it's not for gamers. You didn't reveal if you were a gamer.
Hi, I want to buy the Dell Inspiron 15 5555-8700P.
It has 12 Gb of ram, a AMD A10, and 15" screen.
Even though I think it has good specs, reviews on the Dell site are saying otherwise. I was wondering if one of you has the same laptop and can clarify for me whether it is actually worth buying or not.
The laptop:
http://www.amazon.com/Dell-Inspiron-15-5555-A10-8700P-2-2GHz/dp/B0163Q724Q
The reviews:
http://www.dell.com/us/p/inspiron-15-5555-laptop/pd?oc=dncwvamd6214bso&l=en&s=dhs