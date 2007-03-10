Computer Newbies forum

Questions about privacy/security and programs running

by tekchallenged / March 10, 2007 10:26 AM PST

I don't know if all of these questions have answers, or if this is the right place, but...
I just got broadband and downloaded iTunes and (free) Realplayer so I can watch/listen to free content from my ISP. IpodService and Ituneshelper now show in my programs as running and I get a Quicktime icon in my bar at the bottom, but neither Itunes nor Quicktime is in the Startup folder on my Programs. (As far as I know) I don't need these to be running all of the time - why are they and can I make it so they just come on when needed? (I went through the iTunes settings, but couldn't find anything...)
After reinstallation, my printer is asking me to let it "phone home" to check for updates (it was doing this by itself, before, and I could never figure out how to stop it...). The list of information to be given to HP includes all of the programs on my computer. What business is this of HP's, and what does that have to do with software updates for my computer?
Why does Microsoft log all of my document folder names when it installs its updates? What business is this of Microsoft?
There is a lot of discussion about Spyware, but are the legitimate software suppliers sticking their nose into things that are none of their business, or do I not understand what is really going on? If the latter, I'd be grateful for an explanation, thanks.

Collapse -
If you have xp
by JP Bill / March 10, 2007 11:43 AM PST
Collapse -
Thank you JP Bill
by tekchallenged / March 10, 2007 12:09 PM PST
In reply to: If you have xp

Thanks for that. Another mystery solved...

Collapse -
(NT) You're welcome
by JP Bill / March 10, 2007 12:34 PM PST
In reply to: Thank you JP Bill
