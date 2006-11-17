Questions about canon DC100

You record your video in the camcorder for a specified amount of time. If you record in High mode, you'll get 20 mins of video. If you record in Standard mode, you'll get 30 mins. If you record in Long mode, you'll get 60 mins. Once you have gotten to the maximum amount of recording time (right above), the camcorder will stop recording and say that there is no more room on the disc. That is when it comes to the R vs RW debate.

With -R, once you record video there is no erasing. You must finalize this type of disc before you can play it in a DVD player or computer. You cannot unfinalize after this is done.

With -RW and -RAM, you can repeatedly delete scenes and rerecord. But ,remember, it will only store video as long as there is space left on the disc. Once you have reached your limit, you must finalize in oreder to play back on a DVD player or computer. But, with this type of disc, you can unfinalize and delete/record any new scenes and the whole process can be repeated many times over.