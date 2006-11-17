Camcorders forum

Questions about canon DC100

by joyevx / November 17, 2006 9:20 PM PST

I have just recently purchased a Canon DC100 and have some video footages about 10mins.But i was told not to finalize it as once i finalize it, the dvd cannot be recored anymore.
I would like to ask how much of video recording time can I record before I finalize into the dvd?
Then if i record about 45mins of footages into a 30 minute dvd, what will happen to the rest of the 15 minutes?
When you finalize on the dvd, will the footages be erased?
Also, if i record onto a dvd-rw (both VR mode and video mode)and finalize it to transfer and view on the computer, will it still be reusable? can i erase the previous video footages on that dvd-rw?
What happens to footages i do not finalize? Will it be stored or automatically deleted?

12 total posts
Here's how finalization works...
by whizkid454 / November 18, 2006 12:06 AM PST

You record your video in the camcorder for a specified amount of time. If you record in High mode, you'll get 20 mins of video. If you record in Standard mode, you'll get 30 mins. If you record in Long mode, you'll get 60 mins. Once you have gotten to the maximum amount of recording time (right above), the camcorder will stop recording and say that there is no more room on the disc. That is when it comes to the R vs RW debate.
With -R, once you record video there is no erasing. You must finalize this type of disc before you can play it in a DVD player or computer. You cannot unfinalize after this is done.
With -RW and -RAM, you can repeatedly delete scenes and rerecord. But ,remember, it will only store video as long as there is space left on the disc. Once you have reached your limit, you must finalize in oreder to play back on a DVD player or computer. But, with this type of disc, you can unfinalize and delete/record any new scenes and the whole process can be repeated many times over.

Canon dc-100
by roni7420 / December 4, 2006 10:50 PM PST

Hi, my name is Ron, I have a question of my own regarding the Canon dc-100's battery pack, the bp-208. In shopping around for spare batteries for the camcorder i can't seem to find many 'canon' brands either on ebay, amazon or any other listings and was looking to get a 'no-name, generic' battery. The problem is there are soooo many all ranging from 1 dollar to 20 or 30 and I don't know if (1)- are theysafe for use in my camera, (2)-are they really worth it for such a low price(do they last as long as the canon brand, 30-90 min.depending on the settings) & (3)-what should I choose, something cheap out of Honk Kong or a $5-15 model from california or maybe a $15-25 model, but then is there some reputable brand out there that I can trust to not 'fry' my camera. Also (4)- are the cheap portable car chargers for the battery or dc chargers safe for my battery, especially the 'canon' factory battery & do they really work?

My advice...
by whizkid454 / December 5, 2006 8:20 AM PST
In reply to: Canon dc-100

First, go with your instinct. If it so low in price, there should be a red flag going up. DO NOT BUY FROM SOME PLACE THAT IS WAY BELOW THE AVERAGE PRICE! So if you see most batteries are around $30, dont buy one that has a price of $10 because it is probably a scam. Second, a battery is a battery and if it is for the camcorder, it will usually have about the same amount of life expectantcy. Car chargers should be ok for any battery as long as they are used correctly (i.e. read the directions before operating!!) Follow these tips and you should be fine...

Transfering videos from camcorder to comouter
by melch414 / June 2, 2007 9:13 AM PDT
In reply to: My advice...

I have a canon dc100 and am trying to find out how to get my videos on my computer so i can edit them. So i was wondering where i can find a cord that hooks my comcorder to the usb or firewire port on my computer and what kind of software to i have to have on my computer to edit the videos?

Have you read the manual?
by boya84 / June 3, 2007 1:06 PM PDT

As a DVD camcorder, you can connect using the AV cable - but you would need an analog/digital bridge like those from Pinnacle Systems or Canopus. This is not in the manual because Canon does not make the bridge. And when you go this route, the computer has no control over the computer. Page 64 describes connecting to a TV - but in this case, don't connect to the TV, connect to the analog/digital bridge - which, in turn, connects to your computer using USB or FireWire. FireWire is recommended as it is more suited for streaming video... USB is bursty and not a good streaming mechanism.

Most folks would put the finalized DVD in the computer's drawer-DVD-optical disc player (do not put an 8 or 12 cm disc in a slot loading DVD drive - you'll break stuff) and use a DVD ripper to get the video (and audio) into a format the computer can use. Check page 61 on finalizing...

Page 62 covers "Playing back the disc in your computer"... but you won't be playing back - you'll be ripping the disc.

You could get a USB cable if you want, but since your camera does not have a USB port, I don't know where you'll plug it in...

correction:
by boya84 / June 3, 2007 1:32 PM PDT

And when you go this route, the computer has no control over the computer."

Should read, "And when you go this route, the computer has no control over the camcorder. "

(NT) Doesn't a slot-loading drive only accept 12cm discs?
by whizkid454 / June 4, 2007 2:09 AM PDT
yup, whizkid, you're right
by boya84 / June 4, 2007 2:26 AM PDT

slot loading optical drives use only 12cm discs... It is the 8cm discs that can cause problems.

Thank you!

(trying desperately to blame this on Metric... Wink )

Hmm...
by whizkid454 / June 4, 2007 2:33 AM PDT

I bet in ten years, the US will adopt the metric system since practically every other country has already!

Practice up on your metric! Wink

Canon DC100 DVD Camcorder
by tjmillard / September 28, 2008 1:17 AM PDT

Can I use a TV Monitor for recording with my Canon DC 100 DVD Camcorder

I figure it.
by tjmillard / September 29, 2008 8:23 AM PDT

Thanks anyways.

