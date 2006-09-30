Question Regarding QoS/Net Neutal

I am pretty sure that the latency of the overall network would in fact be affected by spam a fair amount due to the of the amount of quantity there is, not the amount of bandwidth it uses. Weren't you the one that has been saying this is a latency issue not a bandwidth issue. Also usually spammers will ?attack?, for lack of a better word, a single ISP at a time. They say: we are going to focus on sending email that starts with an A*@gmail.com. If I was using a VoIP service when all of a sudden one of the routers that was transferring my data got slammed by a spammer I would have to think my call would get some what affected. Maybe I just have an excessive view on the amount of spam out there. By the way as time goes on I have started to become more used to the idea of tiering. I would like the idea of it being an extremely small cost though. Spammers would not want to pay for it so they would stay with the lowest level. Keystroke maybe you can answer this: what would happen to data that was low priority that hit a router that was full of higher priority items? Would the packets just get completely ignored by that router? It would seem rather difficult to have the data get put into a queue. Or would it find a different route to find its final destination? What if there is no other routes to take? Yes I am doing the what ifs again but they are what ifs that would most likely happen.



I would like to agree with your stand point on spam. I do like the idea of charging a very small amount per email sent. The end user really wouldn't see a very big difference. In fact ISP's could even say if you are below a certain amount of emails per month we won?t charge. Also business who send lots of internal email also will not care that much because no internal email would be charged.