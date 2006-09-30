Question Regarding QoS/Net Neutal

Here is one back:
What if the telcos want their customers to choose the premium service (for a premium price)? Wouldn't that cause them to set a standard between them so that they would actually deliver something worth paying extra for? If the scenaro that you outlined actually happened wouldn't the customer notice? If they noticed wouldn't they then choose not to use the service? if they chose not to use it wouldn't the telcos notice? If the telcos noticed wouldn't they take steps to change things so that the customer would then choose to use the premium service?
If you don't like my 'what if' in response to your 'what if' I'm sure I can think of another.
After all we can 'what if' until the cows come home.
If the telecom groups remain unregulated, could this mean that each individual one could implement their own QoS? I believe that is the case. Could that result in each telecom grouping setting their own QoS policies which could potentially mean that I could send a packet of data and have one telecom put it as low priority hence making it possibly go through the router slower, and then down the line another one set it as high priority, but that wouldn?t matter much because of the first router. The opposite could happen in which I have a high priority packet in the first router but is not considered high priority at the next.
Doesn?t this result in a huge change in service of traffic based off of geography and the potential of having to go through more/less routers with the greater/lesser chance that I would have a low priority packet at least one of them? Resulting in the potential for my Vonage to have glitches even if a majority of the routers treat my packets as high priority.
Also lets say every router that I had to go through did have QoS that would treat my packet as low priority. Could this also potentially cause a complete loss of the information due to being slowed or rerouted? etc. at every point that the data travels through a router?
Please let me know if this would be true or not.
Thanks!