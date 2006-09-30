The CNET Lounge forum

Question Regarding QoS/Net Neutal

by kellenjb / September 30, 2006 7:06 AM PDT

If the telecom groups remain unregulated, could this mean that each individual one could implement their own QoS? I believe that is the case. Could that result in each telecom grouping setting their own QoS policies which could potentially mean that I could send a packet of data and have one telecom put it as low priority hence making it possibly go through the router slower, and then down the line another one set it as high priority, but that wouldn?t matter much because of the first router. The opposite could happen in which I have a high priority packet in the first router but is not considered high priority at the next.

Doesn?t this result in a huge change in service of traffic based off of geography and the potential of having to go through more/less routers with the greater/lesser chance that I would have a low priority packet at least one of them? Resulting in the potential for my Vonage to have glitches even if a majority of the routers treat my packets as high priority.

Also lets say every router that I had to go through did have QoS that would treat my packet as low priority. Could this also potentially cause a complete loss of the information due to being slowed or rerouted? etc. at every point that the data travels through a router?

Please let me know if this would be true or not.

Thanks!

You can 'what if' anything
by cardsbb9 / September 30, 2006 8:57 AM PDT

Here is one back:

What if the telcos want their customers to choose the premium service (for a premium price)? Wouldn't that cause them to set a standard between them so that they would actually deliver something worth paying extra for? If the scenaro that you outlined actually happened wouldn't the customer notice? If they noticed wouldn't they then choose not to use the service? if they chose not to use it wouldn't the telcos notice? If the telcos noticed wouldn't they take steps to change things so that the customer would then choose to use the premium service?

If you don't like my 'what if' in response to your 'what if' I'm sure I can think of another.

After all we can 'what if' until the cows come home.

just a question
by kellenjb / September 30, 2006 10:16 AM PDT

My post was purely supposed to be a question if that could happen or not; not wether or not it should make a difference in telecom regulations.

Sorry for my defensiveness
by cardsbb9 / September 30, 2006 10:38 AM PDT
In reply to: just a question

Often I get the feeling that I'm alone in my viewpoints regarding telecom regulation.

I feel like I'm emersed in a culture who just wants to have something to be paranoid about, whether or not that paranoia is based in reality. I also don't know why there is such a desire to villify telecom companies.

Agreed
by kellenjb / September 30, 2006 12:55 PM PDT

I agree that there is huge issues with how the internet is now. I just strugle with what I think would be the best solution. Which is why I ask questions on boards like this... the more I hear/learn about a subject the better I can argue what I end up deciding I want to side with.

Afraid, but doing it
by parcelbrat / September 30, 2006 1:02 PM PDT
In reply to: Agreed

I'm afraid to toss in my $0.02 here, because I am so actively involved in a similar debate with KeyStroke. But I wanted to say why I distrust the Telecoms, and what I think a possible solution could be.

I distrust the Telecoms for things like the statements made by Whitaker that started the whole Net Neutrality ball rolling. For things like Verizon attempting to continue collecting the Universal Service Fund under another name until the FCC called them on it. For promising nationwide Fiber on tax-payer dollars, and then not following through in due time and asking for more money.

I think that it would be interesting if some of the backbone logs were opened up for study. I think that if the world, instead of just those who control the backbones, were to see what was really going on it would help. Right now we have a debate about bandwidth for example, Telecoms say we are running out, other's like Molly, doubt that claim. If we could see the Backbone network usage, then we could see the answer, and we could perhaps settle arguements about what is better, more bandwidth or something else. I would also be interested in seeing how much bandwidth is used up by virii, spam, spam sites, and malware sites. Is this a significant chunk? How could curbing these affect the situation?

Spam
by kellenjb / September 30, 2006 1:35 PM PDT
In reply to: Afraid, but doing it

I do not know any specific numbers or where this information came from so this is probably not very credible at all; however, I know I had heard some where along the line that Spam alone took a huge portion of the networks bandwidth. If you consider how many spammers will send out bulk emails to generated email addresses just for the pure reason of finding what email accounts actually exist, there is probably a lot from just that.

That makes sense
by parcelbrat / September 30, 2006 1:59 PM PDT
In reply to: Spam

And if you consider that each bounced email elicits a response, that could be a lot of bandwidth. Makes me wonder how much this could help.

I hate spam as much as the next guy..... but.....
by cardsbb9 / October 1, 2006 2:57 PM PDT
In reply to: Afraid, but doing it

Spam is not the problem when it comes to network performance. Most spam is text only. Even phishing uses small graphics. Email spam is not subject to latency problems. If a spammers message is delayed 2 minutes, or even 2 hours it doesn't bother him in the slightest.

And I have a feeling you will hate the obvious (or obvious to me) solution to spam..... which is to charge for each delivery address on each outgoing email. If you had to pay 1/5th of one red cent for every address on every email you send I doubt it would even add up to the cost of one movie per month. However if a spammer had to pay 1/5th of a cent for every address on every email that would rapidly put an end to their profitability which (while it wouldn't end all spam) would reduce over 99.997% of it (my best guess).

No, the greatest comsumer of bandwidth (at least within your local ISP) is bittorent - I heard that on CrankyGeeks. Email? (including all the spam!) Hah! I doubt that even 1% of all traffic consumption is by email. Even though it may have the largest number of messages sent, those messages are tiny, tiny tiny.

I guess we aren't so far apart.
by parcelbrat / October 1, 2006 6:07 PM PDT

A lot of spam lately has images in it, thats why Outlook doesn't display images by default. And my original question included the spammer's web site, malware sites and malware traffic because of that size issue.

I actually agree with your solution to spam, but its a hard sell to the general public. I am also a fan of making the computer solve a small problem for each email, for a single message it is negilible, but for spam it would be a lot of processing power.

I've heard the same about bittorrent. I wasn't meaning to say that spam was the greatest contributor, I was only interested in the idea of how much bandwidth would be saved. As far as size, an email is usually what, 5, 6 kilobites, times 1 million per request (including the bounced reply) and you are looking at a Gig per message spammed. Most bittorrent downloads aren't that big, and bittorrent usually won't slam a single router since it is distributed.

mmmm spam
by kellenjb / October 1, 2006 10:38 PM PDT

I am pretty sure that the latency of the overall network would in fact be affected by spam a fair amount due to the of the amount of quantity there is, not the amount of bandwidth it uses. Weren't you the one that has been saying this is a latency issue not a bandwidth issue. Also usually spammers will ?attack?, for lack of a better word, a single ISP at a time. They say: we are going to focus on sending email that starts with an A*@gmail.com. If I was using a VoIP service when all of a sudden one of the routers that was transferring my data got slammed by a spammer I would have to think my call would get some what affected. Maybe I just have an excessive view on the amount of spam out there. By the way as time goes on I have started to become more used to the idea of tiering. I would like the idea of it being an extremely small cost though. Spammers would not want to pay for it so they would stay with the lowest level. Keystroke maybe you can answer this: what would happen to data that was low priority that hit a router that was full of higher priority items? Would the packets just get completely ignored by that router? It would seem rather difficult to have the data get put into a queue. Or would it find a different route to find its final destination? What if there is no other routes to take? Yes I am doing the what ifs again but they are what ifs that would most likely happen.

I would like to agree with your stand point on spam. I do like the idea of charging a very small amount per email sent. The end user really wouldn't see a very big difference. In fact ISP's could even say if you are below a certain amount of emails per month we won?t charge. Also business who send lots of internal email also will not care that much because no internal email would be charged.

Answer to your 'what ifs'
by cardsbb9 / October 2, 2006 1:28 AM PDT
In reply to: mmmm spam

If the amount of traffic coming into a switch exceeded the capacity of the switch to handle it then the sending switch would have to resend the data. You would start to get a 'backlog' that would work its way backward from the first point of congestion towards the sending switch.

However that scenario is at the extream edges of possiblity. First off, I seriously doubt that there would be that much traffic that could benefit from the higher tiers. My off the cuff, partially educated, guess would be that less than 10% or even less than 5% of the traffic on the Internet could benefit from being routed using a higher tier. If the customer (sender) of the traffic gets no benefit from sending it encoded to ask for the higher tier then the customer would not encode it that way and it would be routed along the lower tier (the configuration we have, now, for the Internet).

I just don't see the upper-tier traffic ever overwelming any node along the long-haul. A node very close to the source (meaning a node within the originating ISP) may see this, but that would never compromise your ability to see the lower-tier traffic as that lower-tier traffic would not be routed across that overwelmed node....... ooops, that is unless you live right next door to the Skype facility.

