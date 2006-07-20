Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Question - Re Stem Cell Research

by Mac McMullen / July 20, 2006 1:11 AM PDT

With all of the screaching and hollering about Stem Cell Research, particularly after the "Veto", and knowing little of the argument from either side, I have a question: Is this really based on the never to be resolved issue of "When does "life" begin", or is there more to it than that ?

Collapse -
MORE TO IT
by duckman / July 20, 2006 1:14 AM PDT

It's all about furthering abortion rights.

Collapse -
possibly the opposite
by WOODS-HICK / July 20, 2006 1:17 AM PDT
In reply to: MORE TO IT

should I use caps? or is your keyboard stuck

Collapse -
No, Duckman, it isn't.
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / July 20, 2006 3:44 AM PDT
In reply to: MORE TO IT

In a natural pregnancy of the stage at issue here, very few women would even know that they were pregnant. This veto is a perfect example of using a particular religious view in deciding government policy -- and that should be contrary to the First Amendment.

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Collapse -
No it's exactly that
by Evie / July 20, 2006 4:24 AM PDT
In reply to: No, Duckman, it isn't.

Devalue human life. If the stem cell issue was about science not politics, there would be more research dollars invested in the more promising umbilical cord and adult stem cell areas.

Collapse -
Question...
by grimgraphix / July 20, 2006 4:44 AM PDT
In reply to: No it's exactly that

I don't know enough about the science end... just about the politics.

If the Umbilical cord/cheek cell sources show more promise... then why are the conservatives not pushing that as the political alternative to current advocates such as Nancy Reagan.

In short... is the science being eclipsed by the politics and religious strategizing... If it is that promising then why even debate over frozen embryos?

grim

Collapse -
Reply to: Question...
by caktus / July 20, 2006 8:32 AM PDT
In reply to: Question...

For many it's politics. EG the Congress passed funding the Embryonic Stem cells as they are pluripotent, yet failed to pass funding the research of means of creating pluripotant Stem cells by other means. This in spite of the fact pluripotence is more and more becomming unecessary, science is on the heels of creating pluripotent Stem cells by other means, and that Adult Stem cells drawn from the indivdual patients them selves do not result in rejection by the body.

Then there's the so-called "main-stream" media that does all it can to sit on the truth to create controversy to fill their pockets.

Collapse -
Main stream media sit on the facts? ...
by grimgraphix / July 20, 2006 9:15 AM PDT
In reply to: Reply to: Question...

next your going to tell me there aint no Santa Clause. Sad

Devil
grim

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Shore!
by caktus / July 20, 2006 2:36 PM PDT
Collapse -
Then how is it that
by Dan McC / July 20, 2006 11:51 PM PDT
In reply to: Reply to: Question...

I've heard this same argument in the media?

Dan

Collapse -
THEY ARE
by Evie / July 20, 2006 12:51 PM PDT
In reply to: Question...

Nancy Reagan is not the be all and end all, and IF embryonic SC's show promise, the least is for Alzheimers. Grief and frustration can sway emotions. This is not something that should be debated on emotion Sad

Religion? Believe me or not. Religion has nothing to do with my position. DO NOT experiment with human life.

Right now to get the cells they want, they will use the "to be flushed" embryo as a vessel for nuclear material to be transfered. Then kill it to harvest at <14 days. Where is your limit?

Best that MAN not decide.

Collapse -
MAN has already decided.
by Dan McC / July 20, 2006 11:58 PM PDT
In reply to: THEY ARE

MAN decided to create the cell cluster and MAN (I'm not sure why we're going all caps on 'man' now, but I'm a go-with-the-flow kind of MAN) will decide to dispose of them in the near future. This was, in fact, MAN's plan when they were created: Use some, destroy the rest.

Evie, do you feel that this fertility procedure should be allowed since it presupposes in the vast majority of cases the destruction you're so outraged by?

Dan Happy

Collapse -
Technology is such ...
by Evie / July 21, 2006 2:36 AM PDT

... that sperm and eggs can now both be preserved separately, no more need for "excess" embryos. So the law should be that all embryos created are given the chance to live at that time. No more popsicle humans.

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Yep!
by caktus / July 20, 2006 8:16 AM PDT
In reply to: No it's exactly that
Collapse -
One of the problems, Evie,
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / July 20, 2006 11:31 PM PDT
In reply to: No it's exactly that

is that stem cells at the older stages, even if they could be forced to mature into the desired lineages, will have more "self" markers identified with the individual from whom the stem cells came. At early embryonic stages there are few if any such individualized markers, so there's less of a problem of rejection in a heterologous transplant. And the key point is that nature devalues life at the stage we're talking here -- with zero human intervention, the chance of an embryo of this stage (from a natural fertilization) making it to a live birth are well under 50%. When balancing the "rights" of such an embryo, especially one destined for the toilet, against those of a livging, breathing, thinking (and suffering) adult human, the rational approach says the rights of the adult trump those of the microembryo.

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Collapse -
NOT experimenting on embryos does not infringe on your ...
by Evie / July 20, 2006 11:40 PM PDT

... rights. QED.

Just because many embryos don't survive naturally is no reason to experiment with some. Old people die naturally as well, maybe we should experiment with a few of them ... they might be next to die anyway, right?

Collapse -
People who are going to die
by Dan McC / July 21, 2006 12:01 AM PDT

are already experimented on, Evie.

Dan

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Elaborate please.
by Evie / July 21, 2006 2:37 AM PDT
Collapse -
Medical research goes on
by Dan McC / July 21, 2006 4:11 AM PDT
In reply to: (NT) Elaborate please.

every day that provides treatment to patients with end stage or untreatable conditions with the full and certain knowledge that it will do nothing to postpone their death or improve their condition. When you hear about phase one and phase two trial for treatments of terrible conditions thats the kind of thing that happens regularly.

I thought this was fairly common knowledge.

Dan Happy

Collapse -
Trying new things to save a life is one thing ...
by Evie / July 21, 2006 6:04 AM PDT

... not at the expense of another life.

Collapse -
But they're not trying to save the life
by Dan McC / July 24, 2006 2:44 AM PDT

they are experimenting on.

Dan

Collapse -
You will have to be more specific ...
by Evie / July 24, 2006 3:24 AM PDT

... re: cases where a life is being experimented on.

In this case, save for BEING destoyed to harvest stem cells, the embryo is normal (actually it's not, it is a human clone. It may live if given the opportunity, otherwise if it is used for experimentation it will surely die so that another might years-on-out potentially, possibly, live. Even the dying that are taking experimental treatments do so on the chance that perhaps it might help, but at least might help future people with a similar affliction. This is most definitely NOT the situation we are discussing here.

If you are alluding to drug clinical trials perhaps in the future you can be more specific. But I'll address that as it's the only analogy I can think of that you might be thinking of. In those cases they are consenting adults and the treatment in question is of sufficient low risk that it will not harm the participant. In the ESC case, the experimentation ends one life on the remote possibility of saving another.

Collapse -
How about the rights of those dying from diseases
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / July 21, 2006 3:40 AM PDT

that are likely to be cured based on this research, Evie? Your position that the rights of a 5-day microembryo trump those of suffering born humans is just as extreme as the PETA mantra that "A pig is a dog is a boy is a rat." You are attempting to equate two things that, except for the belief in ensoulment, are fundamentally unequal. And that makes Bush's decision religious, and thus improper for a secular government.

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) A right to life, not to fairness.
by marinetbryant / July 21, 2006 6:02 AM PDT
Collapse -
What rights?
by Evie / July 21, 2006 6:05 AM PDT

Excuse me, but you don't have the right to life by any extraordinary means.

Collapse -
might fall under pursuit of happiness
by WOODS-HICK / July 21, 2006 7:32 AM PDT
In reply to: What rights?

extraordinary means are used everyday. war, accidents, natural causes. which do we stop? who decides?

christian science practitioner? unqualified person with strong religious views? shaman? prayer? or proven research? it can not be proved without the most viable methods.

do not pay your share of the tax, what would it be? a dollar, maybe three a year. sign a waiver that you do not want any cures discovered by the research. let the folks who want it. get it. easy.

Collapse -
Pursuit
by Evie / July 21, 2006 8:17 AM PDT

If the severely ******** kid down the road has a heart you could use ...???

There's no easy line to draw. Thus it is best drawn at the only place where black and white exists.

Rest of incoherent post ignored.

Collapse -
killing the disabled is
by WOODS-HICK / July 21, 2006 9:11 AM PDT
In reply to: Pursuit

your distorted interpretation of what only a god would understand. what faith based fact pillars that statement.

black or white is either the absence or presence of all color. hard to find on earth.

incoherent? uh uh. you can't answer the question.

sign a waiver, don't pay your $1 to $3 share. let the individual decide. bush ain't my daddy. easy.

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Blather control problem again ... buh bye
by Evie / July 21, 2006 9:28 AM PDT
Collapse -
no, but you are on my 1st
by WOODS-HICK / July 21, 2006 9:39 AM PDT

responder contact list, go with the pros.

Collapse -
That's not how it works...
by EdH / July 21, 2006 9:56 AM PDT

The individual can decide to pay for it himself. You don't have a right to public funds.

You don't like it, elect someone you think will do what you want.

