by dj_white_rice-20434017950275137719849051425208 / February 6, 2005 6:54 AM PST

Question for Mini Mac owners - Software related

Hi,

I recently bought a Mini Mac floor model.
It originally had Appleworks installed on it. When I reinstalled the
software to do a fresh install per the suggestion of Frys Electronics
Techs, Appleworks was gone and does not seem to be on any of
the disks they gave me.

I went to Apples website and it says that the Mac Mini comes with Appleworks, but Fry's Computer Supervisor is telling me it doesn't come with
Appleworks and the disk they gave me are all the disks I should have.

If your a Mini Mac owner, can you please tell me if you received a separate disk for the Apple Works.

I received the OS-X and OS-9 install disks and the I-Life05 disks with the floor model.

Thanks

AppleWorks
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / February 6, 2005 6:59 AM PST

I had a similar problem with an eMac. It was supposed to come with AppleWorks but it was not installed. However, it was on the recovery disks. You should have a software recovery disk (applications) with that machine.

Excellent as Mr. Burns says on the Simpsons.
by dj_white_rice-20434017950275137719849051425208 / February 6, 2005 4:45 PM PST
In reply to: AppleWorks

Cool thanks alot. I explored the Install disk on my Windows PC and MacDrive6 software and was able to locate the location of the AppleWorks. Seems my assumption was correct, that it must have been skipped during the reinstall of OS-X. The reinstall took so long that I had fallen asleep while it was installing.

This makes me a very happy camper and makes the Mini-Mac a even better upgrade option from my Windows XP Intel P4 3.2 ghz, 1 gig ram system. AppleWorks purchased alone cost $80.00 and is a nice alternative to the MS Office on my PC.

To put it simply, I have come to the end of my patience with Microsoft Windows XP, it's evil SP-2 that crashes 50% of the computers I work on or refurbish and all of it's evil and meaningless "blue screen of death".

God bless America, home of the Mac.

