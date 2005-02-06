I had a similar problem with an eMac. It was supposed to come with AppleWorks but it was not installed. However, it was on the recovery disks. You should have a software recovery disk (applications) with that machine.
Question for Mini Mac owners - Software related
Hi,
I recently bought a Mini Mac floor model.
It originally had Appleworks installed on it. When I reinstalled the
software to do a fresh install per the suggestion of Frys Electronics
Techs, Appleworks was gone and does not seem to be on any of
the disks they gave me.
I went to Apples website and it says that the Mac Mini comes with Appleworks, but Fry's Computer Supervisor is telling me it doesn't come with
Appleworks and the disk they gave me are all the disks I should have.
If your a Mini Mac owner, can you please tell me if you received a separate disk for the Apple Works.
I received the OS-X and OS-9 install disks and the I-Life05 disks with the floor model.
Thanks