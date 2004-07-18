Question for Lee Koo

Thread display:
Collapse /
Expand
36 total posts
(Page 1 of 2)
Collapse -
(NT)
(NT) See your email, Clay.
Collapse -
Re: (NT) See your email, Clay.
by
C1ay
/
July 18, 2004 7:46 AM PDT
No. Let's discuss it in the forum. I have not posted anything offensive, deragatory or offensive to others. Some of my posts were simple, random keystrokes like jklnAJFnb. You specifcally stated that ENGLISH is now required in the forum. Your email says that we all joined an ENGLISH online forum. Where does CNET say these forums are ENGLISH only? Where in the TOS does it say that we cannot encrypt posts with ROT13 or PGP?
Collapse -
One member's POV
by
MarciaB
/
July 18, 2004 8:14 AM PDT
Clay,
I cannot answer the question you posed about Moderators and the TOS, but I felt a need to say something about the origin of such - "Also, please make all future posts in English. As we are not translators, we will assume they are derogatory and they will be pulled" :
When you made your first "garbled nonsense" post to C-L, I have to admit I said to myself "Way to go!" I knew it was childish, but I also have to admit that I have found myself a bit troubled, so to speak, about some of C-L's additions to SE.
After you made several responses in that manner, it became quite clear that it was only adding to the problem (the "cryptic" posts) rather than being a solution. I don't have to like C-L's contributions, I don't expect my attitude about him/her to change anything, and I have a choice to respond to him/her or not. I just happen to expect more in regard to the quality of posts from certain members - I'm one, you are another, and several others here
Common Sense: We are in an English speaking forum - therefore, posts written in English make perfect sense. In fact, it is the ONLY thing that makes sense. If one wishes to read and write in threads for a different language, including computer languages, then this is not the place for such. It doesn't need to be spelled out as such in any TOS - just seems to me to be common sense.
Most times good old-fashioned common sense will provide the answers to most things.
I like SE, and feel I have made some wonderful acquaintenances here. I cringe when I see these, for the most part, highly intelligent adults playing silly little kids games.
Just my nickle's worth -
--- Marcia
Collapse -
Re: One member's POV
by
C1ay
/
July 18, 2004 8:38 AM PDT
We are in an English speaking forum
No where does CNET say this though and I question a moderator's authority to declare it "english only".
I see this as a just another part of a pattern here, not just my ROT13 posts to CL. Just weeks ago DK made a stink about Mark G's "nuetron bomb" post because he claimed it advocated illegal activity, yet numerous posts have been made by others that said "nuke 'em all" and they weren't pulled. Then there was also the whole 'subhuman' thing. DK said nary a word when DE said it but pulled Mark's post because he said it was deragatory. I asked numerous times for clarification both times and was simply ignored.
Today I asked about clarification on "English only" being part of the TOS and my post was not just ignored, it was completely deleted. How does asking about the TOS violate the TOS and get the post pulled? I think the whole forum deserves some answers here.
Collapse -
Re: One member's POV
by
MarciaB
/
July 18, 2004 8:57 AM PDT
Yes, Clay, I think you should get some answers since you have questions. Just remember you might not always like the answers you get!
Regarding the deletion of one post for saying something but leaving another - I agree that is not consistent. Consistency is important whether you are teaching a group of Kindergartner's or moderating an internet forum.
Regarding CNET not stating this is an English-speaking forum........welllll, I guess that goes back to my previous response of common sense. We have had folks toss in an occasional phrase in another language because it is germaine to the discussion. Doing it out of spite or to say something derogatory that most everyone else will not understand is childish (IMO).
BUT, even you have to admit that English is the primary language here whether it is stated anywhere or not. A moderator shouldn't have to say it.
I didn't see Cindi's post as a "declaration", only as a comment within her authority to make because some things were getting a bit ridiculous. We seem go go through cycles like this.
However, as I said above, you deserve some answers by the folks in charge around here.
-- Marcia
Collapse -
Looking at things from another angle Clay
Using rot13 or any other encryption does add to the moderators job of making sure that lewd or filthy remarks are not being spoken, and considering the moderators are not paid for their invaluable services to this forum, some understanding of their difficulties are well deserved.
Collapse -
If my memory serves me right Marcia
I remember reading the old TOS which was used with ZDnet and it specifically asked for English language to be posted. Anybody else here from the original forum remember that too?
Collapse -
Let me see if I can explain it to you "Clay" whoever you are
1)Cindi Haynes is one of CNet owner's representatives.
2)They run it like they see fit.
Now that's not to difficult to understand, is it?
Collapse -
Re: Let me see if I can explain it to you "Clay" whoever you
by
Mark G
/
July 18, 2004 9:06 AM PDT
if they pulled clays posts what about charlies and all the others if its one then its all
i agree but clays post was clearly just a mockery of the garbled muslim bs line charlie posts why wasnt his pulled?
Collapse -
Mark, they can....
...pull or leave posts at their discretion.
THEY OWN THE FORUMS
And if you don't like what they do...well, you know the rest.
Collapse -
Re: Mark, they can....
by
Mark G
/
July 18, 2004 10:43 AM PDT
thats blatant discriminatiuon 1 or none
Collapse -
I feel very lonely on here too just recently Mark :(
I replied to Charlie's latin with latin, but latin is a pure language, not garbage, and the latin was easily looked up with google because it was well known latin sayings.
I am a member of a programmers source code site and some of the people do not know English, only Spanish or french, for instance, and I think it is very nice to allow these people to make their contribution even though it is in another language.
I believe we are eliminating the pov of many potential contributors by insisting on "English" only but I guess from a moderators point of view, it would be difficult to know if a foreign speaking person is leaving something which is lewd or disgusting.
Collapse -
A cynic's view of the Golden Rule ....
The ones that have the gold get to make the rules. Or, in this case, their designees get to make the rules.
I hate agreeing with Jack when he's being deliberately abrasive, but he's more-or-less correct. The TOS are a guide to what can and cannot be posted, but in this caricature of the real world the only rule that matters is whether or not the moderators believe a post is inappropriate. It's not fair, but that's the way it is.
You obviously feel strongly about this, so it makes sense to appeal to Lee Koo as a "higher authority" but it does not make sense to get too invested in the outcome. As a bureaucrat he is likely to decide to support the moderators in most decisions even if he disagrees with them, just to make it clear that the moderators have his support.
When I see apparent gibberish in a post it takes a while to figure out if the post is truly gibberish, if it is in a foreign language, or if it has been 'cyphered' (as in ROT13). That can be quite annoying. The readers of the forum all read/write English to some extent. Thus, asking that posts be in English is not unreasonable.
I cannot speak with authority, but I doubt that anybody will object to use of ROT13 as long as it is clear from context what is going on.
OTOH, many of the foreign language quips that have been posted along the way do appear to have been insults or otherwise objectionable. If the moderator has no clue what somebody is saying, it is reasonable for the moderator to have some concern about the content.
I agree that the moderating frequently has not been even handed, but I don't see any near term fix.
Collapse -
Everyone having fun yet?
I saw those post. Wasted my time opening it, just went on past it. No harm, no foul. The art of communication is making oneself understood. Anything short of that lessens the concept of "communication". Some people prefer to communicate, some people don't. I read the posts that show a desire to communicate, I quickly skip past those that are discovered to fail in that regard.
What is the purpose of a forum except to communicate?
Collapse -
Re: Let me see if I can explain it to you "Clay" whoever you
by
C1ay
/
July 18, 2004 9:08 AM PDT
So, you support different rules for each member?
Collapse -
Sorry Clay, didn't mean to make my post so....
...complicated for you. Let me try again.
There is one major axiom in entrepreneurship:
"THE BOSS MAY NOT ALWAYS BE RIGHT, BUT HE'S ALWAYS BOSS"...now surely you can extrapolate that to Cindi Haynes, can't you?
This also begs the question. If Lee Koo elects to not entertain your concern, who is also a CNet owner's representative to manage these forums, as is Cindi Haynes, to whom are you going complain then?
Collapse -
Re: Sorry Clay, didn't mean to make my post so....
by
C1ay
/
July 18, 2004 10:03 AM PDT
go either take always little instance for eggs john apple cork keys...
FWIW, it is in english and it does say something other than what it looks like...
Collapse -
(NT)
(NT) Ho! Ho! Ho! :) nice one Clay
Collapse -
Here comes the next rule...
....against nonsensical posts, but then I find posts by some members to be nonsensical anyway.
Collapse -
Did...Did Not....Did....Did Not
Collapse -
Re: Did...Did Not....Did....Did Not
by
C1ay
/
July 18, 2004 9:10 AM PDT
Collapse -
Didn't intent to offend............
.....only expressed my opinion of where this will
ever go. Moderators will be fully supported by TPTB,
at least publically, and particularly something like
this issue, and IMO, that's as it should be.
Debate is one thing. If/when debate "has been cut off"
it's time to move on.
Collapse -
Re: Didn't intent to offend............
by
C1ay
/
July 18, 2004 9:52 AM PDT
You didn't offend, all I said was "no".
I'm certain they'll not debate anyhow. It's been different rules for different people here for a while and getting worse. I figure I'll just push the buttons on it a little bit.
Collapse -
Your choice, ...but.....
When you're on your feet ranting and raving, and
several persons in the room, not only don't agree
with you, but suggest to you that you're drunk, don't
you think it time to look for a seat.
Collapse -
Del, I tried to explain to him in...
...very simple language what the real world is all about here in these forums.
Judging from his answers, he needs help tonight. I'm through with him.
Collapse -
Re: Question for Lee Koo
by
TONI H
/
July 18, 2004 9:21 AM PDT
Back during the ZDNET Help Forums original days, before Speakeasy, Town Hall, or Jesse Bursts Forums existed, the Forums consisted mainly of Computer Help almost exclusively. Because all of the Moderators were paid employees and from the United States (ZDNET was based in New York/Massachusettes and all of them spoke English.
It was determined at that time that all posts would be/must be in English in order for Moderators to be able to be of help. We had rare occasions when somebody would ask for help in another language, and because of translation software available on the net, usually the Moderator or a member would respond to the post that English was the only language that could be used in order for everybody to not only help that person, but to also benefit anybody else who had a similar problem.
It's never been in the TOS because it isn't required to be. ZDNET and CNET have been around long enough for members to already know what the standard is at this site. There have been a few times when posts by members have been put up in another language and found to be taunting or baiting posts and they were removed...not just in Speakeasy....and that rule has held fast for years. If all members can't understand the post, then the post will be removed in Speakeasy, because there is no reason to NOT post in English when every member here knows how to speak it and they have been doing so since day one.
TONI
Collapse -
(NT)
(NT) then all posts with non english should be pulled
by
Mark G
/
July 18, 2004 9:59 AM PDT
Collapse -
(NT)
(NT) Re: Touche'
Collapse -
Re: (NT) Re: Touche'
by
C1ay
/
July 19, 2004 4:27 AM PDT
Or is that "take one under cape hatchets eggs'?
Back to Speakeasy forum
36
total posts
(Page 1 of 2)