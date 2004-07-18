Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Question for Lee Koo

by C1ay / July 18, 2004 6:59 AM PDT

In the thread INFO ABOUT LOCKED THREADS, Cindi Haynes stated, "Also, please make all future posts in English. As we are not translators, we will assume they are derogatory and they will be pulled." To this I asked that she point out to the forum where this was in the TOS. Not only was this question not answered, the question itself was deleted. Are we now to expect that moderators can make up the TOS as they go?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Question for Lee Koo
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Question for Lee Koo
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
36 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) See your email, Clay.
by Cindi Haynes / July 18, 2004 7:31 AM PDT
In reply to: Question for Lee Koo
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: (NT) See your email, Clay.
by C1ay / July 18, 2004 7:46 AM PDT

No. Let's discuss it in the forum. I have not posted anything offensive, deragatory or offensive to others. Some of my posts were simple, random keystrokes like jklnAJFnb. You specifcally stated that ENGLISH is now required in the forum. Your email says that we all joined an ENGLISH online forum. Where does CNET say these forums are ENGLISH only? Where in the TOS does it say that we cannot encrypt posts with ROT13 or PGP?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
One member's POV
by MarciaB / July 18, 2004 8:14 AM PDT
In reply to: Question for Lee Koo

Clay,
I cannot answer the question you posed about Moderators and the TOS, but I felt a need to say something about the origin of such - "Also, please make all future posts in English. As we are not translators, we will assume they are derogatory and they will be pulled" :

When you made your first "garbled nonsense" post to C-L, I have to admit I said to myself "Way to go!" I knew it was childish, but I also have to admit that I have found myself a bit troubled, so to speak, about some of C-L's additions to SE.

After you made several responses in that manner, it became quite clear that it was only adding to the problem (the "cryptic" posts) rather than being a solution. I don't have to like C-L's contributions, I don't expect my attitude about him/her to change anything, and I have a choice to respond to him/her or not. I just happen to expect more in regard to the quality of posts from certain members - I'm one, you are another, and several others here Happy

Common Sense: We are in an English speaking forum - therefore, posts written in English make perfect sense. In fact, it is the ONLY thing that makes sense. If one wishes to read and write in threads for a different language, including computer languages, then this is not the place for such. It doesn't need to be spelled out as such in any TOS - just seems to me to be common sense.

Most times good old-fashioned common sense will provide the answers to most things. Wink

I like SE, and feel I have made some wonderful acquaintenances here. I cringe when I see these, for the most part, highly intelligent adults playing silly little kids games.

Just my nickle's worth -

--- Marcia

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: One member's POV
by C1ay / July 18, 2004 8:38 AM PDT
In reply to: One member's POV
We are in an English speaking forum

No where does CNET say this though and I question a moderator's authority to declare it "english only".

I see this as a just another part of a pattern here, not just my ROT13 posts to CL. Just weeks ago DK made a stink about Mark G's "nuetron bomb" post because he claimed it advocated illegal activity, yet numerous posts have been made by others that said "nuke 'em all" and they weren't pulled. Then there was also the whole 'subhuman' thing. DK said nary a word when DE said it but pulled Mark's post because he said it was deragatory. I asked numerous times for clarification both times and was simply ignored.

Today I asked about clarification on "English only" being part of the TOS and my post was not just ignored, it was completely deleted. How does asking about the TOS violate the TOS and get the post pulled? I think the whole forum deserves some answers here.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: One member's POV
by MarciaB / July 18, 2004 8:57 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: One member's POV

Yes, Clay, I think you should get some answers since you have questions. Just remember you might not always like the answers you get!

Regarding the deletion of one post for saying something but leaving another - I agree that is not consistent. Consistency is important whether you are teaching a group of Kindergartner's or moderating an internet forum.

Regarding CNET not stating this is an English-speaking forum........welllll, I guess that goes back to my previous response of common sense. We have had folks toss in an occasional phrase in another language because it is germaine to the discussion. Doing it out of spite or to say something derogatory that most everyone else will not understand is childish (IMO).

BUT, even you have to admit that English is the primary language here whether it is stated anywhere or not. A moderator shouldn't have to say it.

I didn't see Cindi's post as a "declaration", only as a comment within her authority to make because some things were getting a bit ridiculous. We seem go go through cycles like this.

However, as I said above, you deserve some answers by the folks in charge around here.

-- Marcia

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: One member's POV
by C1ay / July 18, 2004 9:06 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: One member's POV
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Looking at things from another angle Clay
by SteveGargini / July 18, 2004 11:52 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: One member's POV

Using rot13 or any other encryption does add to the moderators job of making sure that lewd or filthy remarks are not being spoken, and considering the moderators are not paid for their invaluable services to this forum, some understanding of their difficulties are well deserved.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If my memory serves me right Marcia
by SteveGargini / July 18, 2004 11:45 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: One member's POV

I remember reading the old TOS which was used with ZDnet and it specifically asked for English language to be posted. Anybody else here from the original forum remember that too?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Let me see if I can explain it to you "Clay" whoever you are
by Jack Ammann / July 18, 2004 9:04 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: One member's POV

1)Cindi Haynes is one of CNet owner's representatives.

2)They run it like they see fit.

Now that's not to difficult to understand, is it?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Let me see if I can explain it to you "Clay" whoever you
by Mark G / July 18, 2004 9:06 AM PDT

if they pulled clays posts what about charlies and all the others if its one then its all


i agree but clays post was clearly just a mockery of the garbled muslim bs line charlie posts why wasnt his pulled?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Mark, they can....
by Jack Ammann / July 18, 2004 10:10 AM PDT

...pull or leave posts at their discretion.

THEY OWN THE FORUMS

And if you don't like what they do...well, you know the rest.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Mark, they can....
by Mark G / July 18, 2004 10:43 AM PDT
In reply to: Mark, they can....

thats blatant discriminatiuon 1 or none

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I feel very lonely on here too just recently Mark :(
by SteveGargini / July 18, 2004 11:23 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Mark, they can....

I replied to Charlie's latin with latin, but latin is a pure language, not garbage, and the latin was easily looked up with google because it was well known latin sayings.
I am a member of a programmers source code site and some of the people do not know English, only Spanish or french, for instance, and I think it is very nice to allow these people to make their contribution even though it is in another language.
I believe we are eliminating the pov of many potential contributors by insisting on "English" only but I guess from a moderators point of view, it would be difficult to know if a foreign speaking person is leaving something which is lewd or disgusting.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A cynic's view of the Golden Rule ....
by Bill Osler / July 18, 2004 11:27 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Mark, they can....

The ones that have the gold get to make the rules. Or, in this case, their designees get to make the rules.

I hate agreeing with Jack when he's being deliberately abrasive, but he's more-or-less correct. The TOS are a guide to what can and cannot be posted, but in this caricature of the real world the only rule that matters is whether or not the moderators believe a post is inappropriate. It's not fair, but that's the way it is.

You obviously feel strongly about this, so it makes sense to appeal to Lee Koo as a "higher authority" but it does not make sense to get too invested in the outcome. As a bureaucrat he is likely to decide to support the moderators in most decisions even if he disagrees with them, just to make it clear that the moderators have his support.

When I see apparent gibberish in a post it takes a while to figure out if the post is truly gibberish, if it is in a foreign language, or if it has been 'cyphered' (as in ROT13). That can be quite annoying. The readers of the forum all read/write English to some extent. Thus, asking that posts be in English is not unreasonable.

I cannot speak with authority, but I doubt that anybody will object to use of ROT13 as long as it is clear from context what is going on.

OTOH, many of the foreign language quips that have been posted along the way do appear to have been insults or otherwise objectionable. If the moderator has no clue what somebody is saying, it is reasonable for the moderator to have some concern about the content.

I agree that the moderating frequently has not been even handed, but I don't see any near term fix.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Everyone having fun yet?
by James Denison / July 18, 2004 12:38 PM PDT

I saw those post. Wasted my time opening it, just went on past it. No harm, no foul. The art of communication is making oneself understood. Anything short of that lessens the concept of "communication". Some people prefer to communicate, some people don't. I read the posts that show a desire to communicate, I quickly skip past those that are discovered to fail in that regard.

What is the purpose of a forum except to communicate?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Let me see if I can explain it to you "Clay" whoever you
by C1ay / July 18, 2004 9:08 AM PDT

So, you support different rules for each member?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sorry Clay, didn't mean to make my post so....
by Jack Ammann / July 18, 2004 9:59 AM PDT

...complicated for you. Let me try again.

There is one major axiom in entrepreneurship:

"THE BOSS MAY NOT ALWAYS BE RIGHT, BUT HE'S ALWAYS BOSS"...now surely you can extrapolate that to Cindi Haynes, can't you?

This also begs the question. If Lee Koo elects to not entertain your concern, who is also a CNet owner's representative to manage these forums, as is Cindi Haynes, to whom are you going complain then?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Sorry Clay, didn't mean to make my post so....
by C1ay / July 18, 2004 10:03 AM PDT

go either take always little instance for eggs john apple cork keys...



FWIW, it is in english and it does say something other than what it looks like...


Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Ho! Ho! Ho! :) nice one Clay
by SteveGargini / July 18, 2004 11:28 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Here comes the next rule...
by James Denison / July 18, 2004 12:43 PM PDT

....against nonsensical posts, but then I find posts by some members to be nonsensical anyway.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Did...Did Not....Did....Did Not
by Del McMullen / July 18, 2004 9:07 AM PDT
In reply to: Question for Lee Koo

Get over it

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Did...Did Not....Did....Did Not
by C1ay / July 18, 2004 9:10 AM PDT

ab

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Didn't intent to offend............
by Del McMullen / July 18, 2004 9:46 AM PDT

.....only expressed my opinion of where this will
ever go. Moderators will be fully supported by TPTB,
at least publically, and particularly something like
this issue, and IMO, that's as it should be.

Debate is one thing. If/when debate "has been cut off"
it's time to move on.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Didn't intent to offend............
by C1ay / July 18, 2004 9:52 AM PDT

You didn't offend, all I said was "no".

I'm certain they'll not debate anyhow. It's been different rules for different people here for a while and getting worse. I figure I'll just push the buttons on it a little bit.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Your choice, ...but.....
by Del McMullen / July 18, 2004 10:07 AM PDT

When you're on your feet ranting and raving, and
several persons in the room, not only don't agree
with you, but suggest to you that you're drunk, don't
you think it time to look for a seat.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Del, I tried to explain to him in...
by Jack Ammann / July 18, 2004 10:31 AM PDT

...very simple language what the real world is all about here in these forums.

Judging from his answers, he needs help tonight. I'm through with him.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Question for Lee Koo
by TONI H / July 18, 2004 9:21 AM PDT
In reply to: Question for Lee Koo

Back during the ZDNET Help Forums original days, before Speakeasy, Town Hall, or Jesse Bursts Forums existed, the Forums consisted mainly of Computer Help almost exclusively. Because all of the Moderators were paid employees and from the United States (ZDNET was based in New York/Massachusettes and all of them spoke English.

It was determined at that time that all posts would be/must be in English in order for Moderators to be able to be of help. We had rare occasions when somebody would ask for help in another language, and because of translation software available on the net, usually the Moderator or a member would respond to the post that English was the only language that could be used in order for everybody to not only help that person, but to also benefit anybody else who had a similar problem.

It's never been in the TOS because it isn't required to be. ZDNET and CNET have been around long enough for members to already know what the standard is at this site. There have been a few times when posts by members have been put up in another language and found to be taunting or baiting posts and they were removed...not just in Speakeasy....and that rule has held fast for years. If all members can't understand the post, then the post will be removed in Speakeasy, because there is no reason to NOT post in English when every member here knows how to speak it and they have been doing so since day one.

TONI

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) then all posts with non english should be pulled
by Mark G / July 18, 2004 9:59 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Re: Touche'
by Mary Kay / July 19, 2004 4:23 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: (NT) Re: Touche'
by C1ay / July 19, 2004 4:27 AM PDT
In reply to: (NT) Re: Touche'

Or is that "take one under cape hatchets eggs'?

Devil

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 36 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.