Question for Lee Koo

The ones that have the gold get to make the rules. Or, in this case, their designees get to make the rules.



I hate agreeing with Jack when he's being deliberately abrasive, but he's more-or-less correct. The TOS are a guide to what can and cannot be posted, but in this caricature of the real world the only rule that matters is whether or not the moderators believe a post is inappropriate. It's not fair, but that's the way it is.



You obviously feel strongly about this, so it makes sense to appeal to Lee Koo as a "higher authority" but it does not make sense to get too invested in the outcome. As a bureaucrat he is likely to decide to support the moderators in most decisions even if he disagrees with them, just to make it clear that the moderators have his support.



When I see apparent gibberish in a post it takes a while to figure out if the post is truly gibberish, if it is in a foreign language, or if it has been 'cyphered' (as in ROT13). That can be quite annoying. The readers of the forum all read/write English to some extent. Thus, asking that posts be in English is not unreasonable.



I cannot speak with authority, but I doubt that anybody will object to use of ROT13 as long as it is clear from context what is going on.



OTOH, many of the foreign language quips that have been posted along the way do appear to have been insults or otherwise objectionable. If the moderator has no clue what somebody is saying, it is reasonable for the moderator to have some concern about the content.



I agree that the moderating frequently has not been even handed, but I don't see any near term fix.