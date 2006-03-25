Question - Different Types of Image Stabilization

Cameras forum

by chillin2345 / March 25, 2006 7:58 PM PST

Hey Everyone,

Can someone explain the different types of Image Stabilization (IS). I know that panasonic has optical IS, and Canon and Casio will have IS on their new models. What's the difference between digital and optical IS?

I currently have a Canon Powershot SD500 and I get tired of blury images when zoomed in. I was thinking about getting the new Casio EX-Z850 (with IS engine), a Panasonic or waiting for the new Canon's with IS to come out. Thoughts??

Thanks!

Digital Image Stabilization - (DIS)
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / March 25, 2006 11:41 PM PST

Olympus has announced at least 7 new cameras that will have DIS.

DIS has been used on video cameras for quite some time.

The method they use, tends to degrade the image about 10%. That can be acceptable and probably unnoticed in a video camera. A still camera with a 10% degradation of image will be noticeable.

I am waiting to see what the camera reviewers think of DIS.

DIS is done by electronically shifting pixels.
This requires some type of sensor to sense motion and firmware to shift the pixels.

Each camera maker will use different methods of DIS due to patents and copyrights. This means that each brand of camera may produce different results.

We will have to depend upon the reviewers to do a comprehensive test of DIS on each brand of camera.

http://www.digital-camcorders-reviews.com/image_stabilization.html

I don't see how DIS can match Optical or Sensor Stabilization. Hopefully, it can be disabled if it proves to be bothersome.


Digital Image Stabilization - (DIS)
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / March 26, 2006 10:46 AM PST

I ran across a review of the Olympus Stylus 710, which has DIS.

The reviewer did not cover picture quality in regard to DIS, but their sample photos did have several shots that were taken with DIS active.

The portait shots of a young girl taken with and without DIS did show a difference in sharpness.
There was a slight softening of the image when DIS was used. But you only see this if you expand the photo to full size.

I would say thumbs-up for Olympus version of DIS.
For those difficult shots where you need a bit of anti-shake, use DIS.
For razor sharp photos, turn it off.
It is easily enabled and disabled.

And the Olympus Stylus 710 takes very sharp photos.
The review is here:

http://www.steves-digicams.com/2006_reviews/stylus710.html

All of the Olympus Stylus cameras are weatherproof, if you are inclined to take photos in the rain or during a dust storm.

It seems your world is somewhat limited. You appear to be
by Kiddpeat / March 26, 2006 1:12 AM PST

talking about a certain class of point and shoot cameras. Canon among others has had image stablization in their cameras for years. It has usually been built into the camera lense rather than the camera. Canon has used optical stabilization which involves shifting lense elements to compensate for the movement of the lense. In some cases, a gyroscope type mechanism is used to sense the motion.

It is very obvious in a lense like the 70-200mm f/2.8L where a wavering image suddenly stops moving when the shutter button is partially depressed to allow focusing and composition.

