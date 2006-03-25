Question - Different Types of Image Stabilization

Olympus has announced at least 7 new cameras that will have DIS.
DIS has been used on video cameras for quite some time.
The method they use, tends to degrade the image about 10%. That can be acceptable and probably unnoticed in a video camera. A still camera with a 10% degradation of image will be noticeable.
I am waiting to see what the camera reviewers think of DIS.
DIS is done by electronically shifting pixels.
This requires some type of sensor to sense motion and firmware to shift the pixels.
Each camera maker will use different methods of DIS due to patents and copyrights. This means that each brand of camera may produce different results.
We will have to depend upon the reviewers to do a comprehensive test of DIS on each brand of camera.
http://www.digital-camcorders-reviews.com/image_stabilization.html
I don't see how DIS can match Optical or Sensor Stabilization. Hopefully, it can be disabled if it proves to be bothersome.
Hey Everyone,
Can someone explain the different types of Image Stabilization (IS). I know that panasonic has optical IS, and Canon and Casio will have IS on their new models. What's the difference between digital and optical IS?
I currently have a Canon Powershot SD500 and I get tired of blury images when zoomed in. I was thinking about getting the new Casio EX-Z850 (with IS engine), a Panasonic or waiting for the new Canon's with IS to come out. Thoughts??
Thanks!