Does it stop if you uninstall/remove a few apps?
But it appears you picked up one of those cheaper android tablets with no support and this is the worst part, disposable.
These no-names are cheap and disposable. I have yet to hear folk tell me of the great support such as you get with iPad or others.
Bob
I had recently purchased a Visual Land tablet thinking it would be good! Lately, it's been forcing close on everything I do. I can't even go into the Android Market without it saying "Force Close; Wait or Ok" & it's getting annoying. Does anyone know of a way to make it stop? Do I have too much apps downloaded. I'm a first time tablet buyer & know nothing about this! lol So, any help would be appriecated. Thank you!