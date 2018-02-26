Question About System Restore

Hello...
You know how you can restore your system to an earlier date? I happened to notice that you have the option to go back and "un-do" the last restore, and I was wondering... how long does that "un-do" option last? Just on that same day you perform the system restore, or does it last for more days, or even indefinitely? The reason I ask is because I returned a laptop I purchased recently (because Windows Vista sucks) and I had loaded a few things on it (which I subsequently deleted then did a system restore), and was wondering if someone could purchase that laptop a week or 2 or 3 weeks down the road and "un-do" that last system restore. Is this possible?
I actually tried the "un-do" feature before I returned the laptop and nothing was on the computer, so I'm sure all is ok, but I had to ask.
Thanks!
