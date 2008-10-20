Question about Samsung Medialive Digital Media Adapter

I can confirm that it is impossible to obtain 5.1 surround sound out of the Samsung MediaLive extender. In theory, you should be able to hook this unit up to an AV receiver (that acts as an HDMI 1.3a repeater), and get multi-channel sound out of it. However, the unit insists on down sampling all of the audio to 2 channel PCM via its HDMI port. Since there isn't a digital audio output (optical or coax) on the unit, there is no other way to get surround sound out of the unit.



This is a real shame as I purchased one of these units and absolutely loved it (it even plays DivX AVI files!), but without multi-channel sound I was forced to return it. As far as I'm aware, it is the ONLY extender on the market today that won't output multi-channel sound. What a bummer! Samsung really needs to get on the ball and fix this ASAP. The MediaLive is a real winner (it is fast, it integrates amazingly well with the Samsung HDTVs, etc.), but without multi-channel sound, it's completely worthless IMHO.



Also? While you're at it Samsung, please add 1080p support to the MediaLive as well. If the LinkSys extenders can do it, so should the MediaLive.