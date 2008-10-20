Question about Samsung Medialive Digital Media Adapter

It may take a day or two, but I didn't want you to think I forgot about your question.
I'm very interested in new Samsung Medialive Digital Media Adapter. Amazon.com sells it now and I'm wondering if this extender (hope this is extender, not only adapter) offers
1. Full transport control (RW/FF) over dvr-ms files.
2. Visualisation on captures in dvr-ms files.
3. Full transport control (RW/FF) over non-dvr-ms files, that is, mpg, avi containers etc.
4. What about playback of mkv format?
