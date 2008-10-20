Samsung forum

General discussion

Question about Samsung Medialive Digital Media Adapter

by hdjunkie2008 / October 20, 2008 4:54 AM PDT

I'm very interested in new Samsung Medialive Digital Media Adapter. Amazon.com sells it now and I'm wondering if this extender (hope this is extender, not only adapter) offers

1. Full transport control (RW/FF) over dvr-ms files.
2. Visualisation on captures in dvr-ms files.
3. Full transport control (RW/FF) over non-dvr-ms files, that is, mpg, avi containers etc.
4. What about playback of mkv format?

Thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Question about Samsung Medialive Digital Media Adapter
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Question about Samsung Medialive Digital Media Adapter
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
14 total posts
Collapse -
I'm looking into it...
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / October 21, 2008 7:56 AM PDT

It may take a day or two, but I didn't want you to think I forgot about your question.

Regards,

--HDTech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks
by hdjunkie2008 / October 21, 2008 8:04 AM PDT
In reply to: I'm looking into it...

Thanks a bunch! You're the best of forum moderators I ever met Happy
I understand this product is too new. I'm lucky to have A750 that can work with Medialive. It is even more important to understand how it works because I need to move to Vista from XP to build viable configuration.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Working on it....
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / October 22, 2008 6:32 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks

So, just a quick update..

It is an extender.

I requested that they send me one to try out. Wink After repeated fits of chuckles and guffaws directed towards your humble moderator, one of our able technicians in our friendly Customer Service Division acquired one this afternoon and has offered to put it through some tests to determine the FF/REW capabilities. I might have an answer for this hopefully by Monday, MAYBE earlier, quite possibly later (depending on priority, of course), but hopefully we'll get an answer relatively quickly.

I do know that it will only work with Windows Vista Home Premium or Ultimate.

Video formats supported are MPEG-1/2/4 H.264, WMV(VC-1)
Audio formats supported are .mp3 .wma .wmaPro, PCM, AC-3, MPEG Audio
Picture formats supported are JPEG

Those are the ones that we know will work. I'm not sure about your other video format since it's not specifically listed. So for now, let's say no. If it does work, then it's a bonus.

If you have other questions about this particular unit, let me know.

--HDTech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Okay, here is what I could find.
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / October 28, 2008 10:46 AM PDT
In reply to: Working on it....

Here's most of what you were looking for.

1. Full transport control (RW/FF) over dvr-ms files.
Yes. FF/RW/Pause/Skip. (Skip forward = 30 seconds, Back =15, and may also depend on the length of the video)

2. Visualisation on captures in dvr-ms files.
Unsure exactly what you mean by this. Could you clarify, and provide an example?

3. Full transport control (RW/FF) over non-dvr-ms files, that is, mpg, avi containers etc.
Yes, but only with MPEG1/2/4, H.264, WMV (VC1) supported.

4. What about playback of mkv format?
At this time, no, and probably will not be supported in the future.

Hope this helps! Let me know about #2, and I'll see what I can find.

--HDTech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That's great!
by hdjunkie2008 / October 29, 2008 3:18 AM PDT

I appreciate your efforts and time!
You wrote:

>2. Visualisation on captures in dvr-ms files.
>Unsure exactly what you mean by this. Could you >clarify, and provide an example?

Sorry, messed that up. Imagine that one has dvr-ms file recorded with captions being turned on. Will these captions be visible during playback via extender?

>3. Full transport control (RW/FF) over non-dvr-ms >files, that is, mpg, avi containers etc.
>Yes, but only with MPEG1/2/4, H.264, WMV (VC1) >supported.

So, divx/xvid encoded files cannot be controlled this way?

Thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
5.1 sound
by hdjunkie2008 / October 29, 2008 9:41 AM PDT

BTW, is Samsung extender capable to output 5.1 sound or it converts 5.1 to two channel PCM?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No Multi-Channel Sound For Samsung's MediaLive DMA!!!
by TheOfficeMaven / November 3, 2008 1:46 AM PST
In reply to: 5.1 sound

I can confirm that it is impossible to obtain 5.1 surround sound out of the Samsung MediaLive extender. In theory, you should be able to hook this unit up to an AV receiver (that acts as an HDMI 1.3a repeater), and get multi-channel sound out of it. However, the unit insists on down sampling all of the audio to 2 channel PCM via its HDMI port. Since there isn't a digital audio output (optical or coax) on the unit, there is no other way to get surround sound out of the unit.

This is a real shame as I purchased one of these units and absolutely loved it (it even plays DivX AVI files!), but without multi-channel sound I was forced to return it. As far as I'm aware, it is the ONLY extender on the market today that won't output multi-channel sound. What a bummer! Samsung really needs to get on the ball and fix this ASAP. The MediaLive is a real winner (it is fast, it integrates amazingly well with the Samsung HDTVs, etc.), but without multi-channel sound, it's completely worthless IMHO.

Also? While you're at it Samsung, please add 1080p support to the MediaLive as well. If the LinkSys extenders can do it, so should the MediaLive.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
5.1 sound info is most important
by hdjunkie2008 / November 1, 2008 1:18 AM PDT

Found that extender displays captions in dvr-ms files, no problem.
However, missing 5.1 sound can be a showstopper.
I read in another forum that people return extender due to this reason.
Can you confirm availability of 5.1 sound?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
MediaExtender
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / November 3, 2008 8:21 AM PST

Unfortunately, as noted above, it does not support 5.1 surround.

--HDTech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks, is there a hope?
by hdjunkie2008 / November 4, 2008 9:33 AM PST
In reply to: MediaExtender

Can I hope that 5.1 sound will be added with firmware update?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Unfortunately, no.
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / November 5, 2008 7:18 AM PST

There is no firmware that will create this feature. It's just not possible. The HDMI cable will input 2.0 audio to the television via HDMI, and there isn't an optical or digital output on the box.

I will definitely take your feedback and send it up for future releases, however.

Thanks for considering Samsung products!

--HDTech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
medialive extender controlled by other remotes ?
by riccol1966 / November 11, 2008 10:05 PM PST
In reply to: Unfortunately, no.

Hi, could you also confirm if its possible to control the medialive from the MSMCE remote as we would like to upgrade from the XB360 to this but want to keep the same remotes everywhere ?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
RE: medialive extender controlled by other remotes ?
by TheOfficeMaven / November 12, 2008 2:12 AM PST

Based on my experiences with the Samsung MediaLive extender, you cannot control it with a standard MCE remote. The reason for this is that the remote doesn't actually control the extender (as the extender has no IR receiver on it). Instead, you use the provided remote (or your Samsung TV's Anynet+ compatible remote) to send proprietary commands to the TV which then sends the commands on to the extender via HDMI-CEC/Anynet+ commands. Thus, the only remotes that will work with the MediaLive are the one that it comes with and the Samsung TV's Anynet+ capable remote.

However, with that being said, I see no reason why a learning/programmable remote (such as the Logitech Harmony remotes, etc.) could not be used in place of the OEM remotes. Those style of remotes should work just fine as they can be programmed to send the appropriate (HDMI-CEC/Anynet+) commands to the TV.

I hope what I've said helps you out some.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Samsung forum 14 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.