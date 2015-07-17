Computer Help forum

Question about monitor resolutions/HDMI

by mune kun / July 17, 2015 2:54 PM PDT

I'll try to put this in the most simple way possible and i hope it makes sense. I am currently saving to buy a PS4 and i am going to buy a monitor along with it as for some reason when i use HDMI cords on my downstairs tv it gives me a horrible headache and i use led backlit monitors all the time without any headaches so i figured a monitor should work fine. I will be using an HDMI to DVI cord to use the monitor but what i am asking is, If i can view a monitor using DVI connected to my computer with no headaches at 1024 x 768 i realistically should be able to use the ps4 at 480p? which i read on google is 720x480. I'm sorry if this is extremely confusing i just have ridiculously sensitive eyes and basically am wondering if the display will work the same using hdmi to dvi as it is dvi-dvi

480p is pretty bad.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 17, 2015 4:41 PM PDT

I didn't read anywhere the ps4 could do 480!

According to it's website it can.
by mune kun / July 17, 2015 5:18 PM PDT
The website states-Choose from Automatic, 480p, 720p, 1080i, and 1080p.
I am not picky, 480 is plenty enough for me.

My bet it would be a strain on some eyes.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 18, 2015 9:58 AM PDT

Since this is an issue it's time to go with what works. I've yet to find any resolution to this unless the person gets back to their doctor to adjust prescriptions which are set for PC/gaming work.

Or use display and setups that are less stress.

