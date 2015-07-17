Question about monitor resolutions/HDMI

I didn't read anywhere the ps4 could do 480!
I'll try to put this in the most simple way possible and i hope it makes sense. I am currently saving to buy a PS4 and i am going to buy a monitor along with it as for some reason when i use HDMI cords on my downstairs tv it gives me a horrible headache and i use led backlit monitors all the time without any headaches so i figured a monitor should work fine. I will be using an HDMI to DVI cord to use the monitor but what i am asking is, If i can view a monitor using DVI connected to my computer with no headaches at 1024 x 768 i realistically should be able to use the ps4 at 480p? which i read on google is 720x480. I'm sorry if this is extremely confusing i just have ridiculously sensitive eyes and basically am wondering if the display will work the same using hdmi to dvi as it is dvi-dvi