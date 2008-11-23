question about google searchbar in iphone

Hi..I was just wondering if anybody knows how to delete the autocomplete entries for the google toolbar in the iphone? Every time I start typing in the bar with a certain letter, every single item I've ever searched for starting with that letter shows up...I'd like to delete these due to privacy concerns..
Thanks to anyone who can assist..
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.