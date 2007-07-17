Phones forum

General discussion

question?

by lacrosse17 / July 17, 2007 9:46 AM PDT

what is wi-fi technology on phones? what does it do?... also what is quad-band?

In simple form...
by jgvillan / July 17, 2007 10:54 AM PDT
In reply to: question?

Wi-Fi is the very same sireless entowrk as one would find on a laptop. Either 802.11b or g. That cell phone has to be within a wireless netowrk range in order to work, just like that of a laptop.

'Quad-Band' refers to the GSM network of 850/900/1800/1900 Mhz. AT&T uses the 850/1900 and T-Mobile has the 1900 primarily and 'roams' on AT&T's 850. The rest of the world uses the 900/1800/1900 bands. Now this would mean on a quad-band cell is that it can be used on any 'gsm' netowrk around the world....provided you have a international plan with either AT&T/T-Mobile, or have a GSM sim card from the local cell provider for that country.

Important side note, if you are using a 'Tri-Band' that usually referes to 900/1800/1900, you won't be able to connect to an area where AT&T 850 Mhz is not available. And AT&T does not 'roam' on T-Mobile's 1900 Mhz.

Verizon and Sprint uses CDMA/iDEN networks which is incompatible with GSM networks.

Hope that this answers your question.

and
by lacrosse17 / July 17, 2007 11:47 AM PDT
In reply to: In simple form...

thanks for the help and i would just like to know one more thing... what is Cingular's 3G network and what are its benefits?

New network for GSM providers....
by jgvillan / July 18, 2007 4:54 AM PDT
In reply to: and

3G is not really new technology, as it has been used for a long while with Verizon and Sprint cell providers. However, it is relatively new for the AT&T/Cingular netowrk. T-Mobile siad that they have it in the works and should have it up and running by next fiscal year. When that would be is really anyone's guess.

Anywyas, 3G is a fast broadband-like connection for cell phones that can surf the internet and the usual SMS/MMS and email messaging services.

Benefits would be faster connection speed when browsing the web, but it's not available in all areas yet. Like T-Mobile, AT&T is upgrading their network to support 3G in more areas. Verizon and Sprint had it for a while now. With 3G, you can stream audio and video on the fly. That is mostly why all but T-Mobile offers music and TV on their plans.

wireless
by HoosierDrag / July 18, 2007 7:36 AM PDT
In reply to: question?

same as laptop wireless

