I don't want to upset you but I saw one lone hard drive (HDD) in the laptop. It looks to be a common 2.5 in SATA laptop HDD. I'm not sure why you asked but if you wanted to swap in a new HDD, then almost any new 2.5 inch SATA laptop drive should be fine.
Also, there would be no list for this laptop because it's where one is pretty much like the other in mechanical size and compatibility.
Bob
I just wanted to know that which internal harddrives is applicable for the compaq CQ62 laptop, STARTUP or the ID what is the difference between this two.
