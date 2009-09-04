Mac OS forum

General discussion

Quartz Composer Movie Screen Saver broken in Snow Leopard

by chockyII / September 4, 2009 3:16 AM PDT

As anyone found a way to create a video playing screen saver in Quartz Composer in Snow Leopard. These screen savers work fine in Leopard but crash System Preferences when you attempt to load them in Snow Leopard. They seem to work just fine within Quartz Composer. Any insight will be appreciated. Thanks.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Quartz Composer Movie Screen Saver broken in Snow Leopard
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Quartz Composer Movie Screen Saver broken in Snow Leopard
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Same problem
by Mors_Venit / September 21, 2009 2:17 AM PDT

I'm having the same problem. You can open the screensavers using the space bar and it plays just fine. I'm wondering if it has to do with the System preferences app not having enough memory to generate a preview.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Quartz Composer Movie Screen Saver broken in Snow Leopard
by chockyII / November 17, 2009 5:51 AM PST

Well, we're at 10.6.2 and it's still broken. I should mention that Quick Look also plays them properly.

Anyone else care to weigh in?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Quartz screensaver creation fixed!
by tm6511 / March 9, 2011 6:54 AM PST

For anyone still following this problem, it appears to be fixed with the new version of WebKit that was installed as part of the Safari 5.0.4 update. Making a video screensaver that works with Snow Leopard is now as straightforward as all the how-to articles described.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Thanks for sharing
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / March 9, 2011 8:10 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Mac OS forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.