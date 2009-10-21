..have you installed all the service packs for your version?
Are you creating the text in a text box? If so, using my Publisher 2003 SP3 as an example, I can get two text boxes to overlap correctly as long as a turn off all "Text Wrapping" in both boxes and make sure one is "Sent to Front" and one is "Sent to Back". I click once on the back text box, then click on "Arrange" in the upper left corner, choose "Text Wrapping", then select "None".. I do the same for the front text box.
Hope this helps.
Grif
Im about to pull my hair out.
Im creating a flyer with a blank template in MS Publisher. For some reason text REFUSES to overlap... ever! When I send an object to the front, all the text from other boxes behind it gets all jumpled and chopped up.
How can i simply make text boxes not interfere with each other?