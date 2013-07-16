Is to get a PSU at double the Amps or Watts that it pulls at maximum. The car corollary is that your car might go 120 but you go 60 or so down the highway for long periods. Try 80 and more and it fails sooner.

The other issue is cooling. Many gamers have given up on fans on vents and just left the side cover off or used a case where the cover is just full of holes or a big cutout and some screen material. Heat kills.

http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817139028 shows a nice single rail PSU so on the surface it looks OK. I'd re-evaluate your air and case cooling choices.
Bob