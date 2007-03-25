Video Games & Consoles forum

General discussion

psp vs ds lite?

by koolman51 / March 25, 2007 1:42 PM PDT

which should i get?

neither
by widojofus / March 26, 2007 7:10 AM PDT
the newer generation of handhelds have really dissapointed me. there are hardly any games for either considering they have been out for 2 years. this is just my opinion though, if u dont agree dont be offended but i highly suggest you save ur money and get a camera or mp3 player

short answer, DS Lite
by ackmondual / March 26, 2007 2:45 PM PDT
Long answer,

DS Lite for unique games, Nin franchises, and HUGE library of GBA games

PSP
for media, great looking PSP games, internet/email (I assume this has been implemented by now), homebrew, and great emus. Also, cheaper handheld + cheaper games overall means better savings, not that PSP is breaking the bank, but it's higher price is still significant

However, get a standalone MP3 player for high capacity music, PVP for DVDs if ya got alot of 'em, and a PDA if u plan to do alot of 'heavy' internet activities. I find it most ironic how many have spent all that $$ for a great screen and graphics, only to end up playing the likes of Gen, NES, and SNES games on there, with n64 and ps1 on occassion

yes i have decided on...
by koolman51 / March 26, 2007 3:39 PM PDT
the ds lite its cheaper and i think its better Happy

correction
by ackmondual / March 26, 2007 3:43 PM PDT
I meant to say "Also, cheaper handheld + cheaper games overall means better savings" for DS Lite. IT is cheaper than the PSP.

I wouldn't get another handheld
by bloodyR / March 27, 2007 5:36 AM PDT
In my long history of playing video games (20+ years), I have owned two handhelds, the Atari Lynx and the Gameboy Advance. I regretted both purchases because I simply never played them. I much preferred to play consoles on my TV, and I didn't travel enough to make a handheld worthwhile.

Maybe you'll get a lot of use out of it, but I just thought I'd share my experience...

yes i actually do travel a lot...
by koolman51 / March 27, 2007 12:03 PM PDT

i travel atleast twice a week.and i dont carry a laptop.and i want something to play on the airplane Happy i think im getting the ds lite because its battery life is 14-16 hours i believe?

WHAT DO YOU GUYS THINK?
by koolman51 / March 28, 2007 2:23 PM PDT

better graphics?or better games?im not really into the multimedia stuff the psp has but i like the graphics/games on it?will i be wasting money if i do buy a psp?

reply
by ackmondual / March 29, 2007 2:33 AM PDT

It depends what gmaes you're into, getting the appropriate handheld that fits your tastes. Or u can try mixing it up. Like if u alr have Nin console games or previous handhelds, u can opt for a PSP since some of them are ports from NES, SNES, and GBA as well (few of which are not much diff from the GBA version). If u alr have a PS1 and/or PS2, it's gonna cost $50 for PSP equivalent games that only costed $20 since by now, the're Greatest hits games. Mind u both handhelds DO have unique games, but that was still something to consider

eh im just gonna get both then :)
by koolman51 / March 29, 2007 4:30 PM PDT
im getting both Happy

never mind...
by koolman51 / March 30, 2007 1:46 PM PDT

im getting a ds lite Happy

ds lite
by dpbhyd / April 4, 2007 12:28 PM PDT
Gotta go with the ds lite. I'm in agreement on the uniqueness of the games and huge library which is all available on Gamefly thereby eliminating some of the investment. Same is true for the PSP though you get more bang for your buck with the ds lite in my opinion.

They both have their strong points...
by droolski / April 5, 2007 5:51 AM PDT
But I've picked the PSP. I prefer the choice of games on the Sony. Yes, there is some crap (Pirates - Top Rated PSP game of 07... @#$%!!), but also a few gems. Of course it depends on your preference, but titles like Ratchet and Clank, the 2 GTA versions, the port of Moto GP and others have made the PSP stand above previous handhelds. My GameBoy has been retired for a while now, and I haven't used my GBA SP in a year... but I'll keep it for RPGs and puzzles, still the best for those genres. I still use an iPod for tunes, but prefer the PSP for video and photos. The internet access is a combo of fun and frustration, nice to have it but a pain to deal with. I recently got a new digital camera, I went with a Sony since I already had memory sticks from the PSP. So it all comes down to what you want from your handheld... for me it was the titles, the multimedia and that nice screen. Oh... and Sony's reputation had something to do with it too.

