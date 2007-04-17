psp's mp3player

Because the PSP has a primary function other than playing music, I find it's capabilities as an MP3 player so-so.



On the plus side, the sound quality is surprisingly good (look up "best sounding mp3 players on cnet" in google and you'll see a comparison test); the interface is fast and looks great; it displays album art; it has visualisers, which can be sorta' entertaining.



On the downside, there is no search feature - you have to scroll through all the albums you have to get to the one you want; the equalizer isn't adjustable and only has presets; you have to buy memory for it - though prices have come down, it isn't that cheap; and the 'biggest one': while it's tiny for everything it does, it's much bigger than most MP3 players and just isn't small enough to neatly slip into ones pocket. Also, a related point is that, like an iPod, you need to look at the screen to do anything, which I find sorta' annoying (unless you use the remote).



In comparison to the Zune, the PSP has no music-related wifi features at all, and probably matches the Zune's decent sound quality. The Zune will have *way* more capacity though, have better battery life and will ultimately be a much better MP3 player.