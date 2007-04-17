Headphones & Mp3 Players forum

psp's mp3player

by biskivit / April 17, 2007 7:30 PM PDT

is psp worth buying for mp3player usage?
i like playing games with it but i want a media player too,and i want to know that is it a good mp3 player or not,i know that the screen resolution is good,but it seems that the sound quality isnt good enough,plz tell examples for its audio quality,and up to what db it goes?
plz compare its sound quality with mp3 players for me e.g. cowon a2,creative zen vision,newgen 5,i pod,...
any more information would be appriciated

i forgot this question
by biskivit / April 17, 2007 7:46 PM PDT
In reply to: psp's mp3player

i forgot to ask what is the range for wireless gaming?
and in comparison with other mp3players,compare it with zune if you have information about zune
tnx

It's so-so as an MP3 player
by navsimpson / April 18, 2007 6:38 AM PDT
In reply to: psp's mp3player

Because the PSP has a primary function other than playing music, I find it's capabilities as an MP3 player so-so.

On the plus side, the sound quality is surprisingly good (look up "best sounding mp3 players on cnet" in google and you'll see a comparison test); the interface is fast and looks great; it displays album art; it has visualisers, which can be sorta' entertaining.

On the downside, there is no search feature - you have to scroll through all the albums you have to get to the one you want; the equalizer isn't adjustable and only has presets; you have to buy memory for it - though prices have come down, it isn't that cheap; and the 'biggest one': while it's tiny for everything it does, it's much bigger than most MP3 players and just isn't small enough to neatly slip into ones pocket. Also, a related point is that, like an iPod, you need to look at the screen to do anything, which I find sorta' annoying (unless you use the remote).

In comparison to the Zune, the PSP has no music-related wifi features at all, and probably matches the Zune's decent sound quality. The Zune will have *way* more capacity though, have better battery life and will ultimately be a much better MP3 player.

