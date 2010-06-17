Networking & Wireless forum

General discussion

PS3, USB Modem, Netgear WNR2000

by NickGTFour / June 17, 2010 7:06 PM PDT

Hi everyone,

I have what I think is a quite complicated issue:

Previously I have had SOME success in connecting up my PS3 to my laptop via crossover cable and using internet connection sharing to share my laptop's USB 3Mobile internet connection (only for accessing PS Store, not for gaming).

Today I bought a Netgear Wireless-N 300 router, which I have installed next to my PS3 so I can plug it in directly, and use the wireless to connect to my laptop, seen as my laptop supports n, but the PS3 only g.

I have set my PS3 to use a static IP address, entered in the appropriate settings that I have found in various guides (like setting the default router settings and DNS settings all to the router ip address) and set up the PS3 ip address as a DMZ in my router settings.

I have set up the wireless network fine, my laptop communicates with the router and I am able to still use the internet on my USB dongle simultaneously.

The problem is, when I go to test the connection on the PS3, it comes up with that famous DNS error 80710102 (It obtains an IP address perfectly). I have looked through countless guides, and I am just really frustrated as I bought this router specifically for this purpose!

So, just as a run down of my equipment:
HP Presario DV6 laptop, running Windows 7, Core i5, 4Gb RAM
Broadcom 43225 802.11b/g/n wireless adapter
Kasperky Internet Security 2010 (do I need to change firewall settings?)
Netgear WNR2000
60 Gb (fat) PS3 using a wired connection to the router.

If anyone can offer any help I would greatly apprieciate it! Also, after I am able to get the internet connection shared, any help in choosing / setting up a media server would be great.

Thank you,

Nick

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: PS3, USB Modem, Netgear WNR2000
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: PS3, USB Modem, Netgear WNR2000
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts
Collapse -
Sorry I gotta ask.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 17, 2010 10:03 PM PDT

Why didn't you get a 3g router? There are many out there.
Bob

PS. You are in a tar pit so I won't be helping you today. That is, the ICS setups are too much trouble and folk that use it must be self supporting.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re. Sorry I gotta ask.
by NickGTFour / June 17, 2010 10:15 PM PDT
In reply to: Sorry I gotta ask.

I didn't get a 3G router because the only ones I've seen have been on eBay, and only seem to be 801.11b/g, not n. Also, I intend on getting proper wired internet evenually, so this way when I get a ADSL 2+ modem I can just plug it straight in to this router. And maybe I'm just stupid!

And regarding ICS surely it can't be that bad? I mean, I somehow by fluke got it working with a crossover cable and the PS3....

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yes, ICS is that bad.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 17, 2010 10:19 PM PDT
In reply to: Re. Sorry I gotta ask.

You can find plenty of articles about it but that's the problem. Look at all you may have to learn to trouble shoot this.

From routes (not routers!) to nslookup to tracing and firewall nuttiness the bottom line is ICS is a tar pit. I've watched my tech support friends go in never to return.

Good luck!
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
PS. More than ebay.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 17, 2010 10:21 PM PDT
In reply to: Re. Sorry I gotta ask.

If I recall, www.3gstore.com has a few.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
N vs G
by bill012 / June 17, 2010 11:32 PM PDT
In reply to: Re. Sorry I gotta ask.

Before you spend lots of money be aware that you really cannot run N and G at the same time. If you have G devices around you will in effect slow everything else down to G. If you are going to go N everything needs to be N and you need to disable the G just to be sure.

Since even B is faster than any 3g you could just run everything at G.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Even worse.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 17, 2010 11:43 PM PDT
In reply to: N vs G

My tech buddy who runs around curing wifi networks finds that setting a 802.11n router to g mode often cures drops and other issues. "n" might be nice but appears that sometimes you paid for something new and cranky.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re. N vs G
by NickGTFour / June 18, 2010 10:29 AM PDT
In reply to: N vs G

Thanks for your reply,
I realise that 3G is slow, and about mixing N and G networks, that is what I have the PS3 plugged directly into the router instead of using wireless, and only have wireless between the router and laptop, but I will try dropping the speed down.

The reason this speed would be nice regardless of internet connection speed is for medi streaming between my laptop and PS3 (using a media server such as Tversity)

On that note, forgetting the issue of ICS all together (lets assume I just want to set up a media server) then surely my router can just be set up as that - but I still can not get the media sharing to work, yet I would think with a router connecting a PS3 to a Windows 7 PC would be fairly straight forward (forgetting the whole ICS thing)

I might try plugging the PC into the router as well as the PS3 and try to get it working sans wireless.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Networking & Wireless forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.