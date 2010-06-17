PS3, USB Modem, Netgear WNR2000

Hi everyone,



I have what I think is a quite complicated issue:



Previously I have had SOME success in connecting up my PS3 to my laptop via crossover cable and using internet connection sharing to share my laptop's USB 3Mobile internet connection (only for accessing PS Store, not for gaming).



Today I bought a Netgear Wireless-N 300 router, which I have installed next to my PS3 so I can plug it in directly, and use the wireless to connect to my laptop, seen as my laptop supports n, but the PS3 only g.



I have set my PS3 to use a static IP address, entered in the appropriate settings that I have found in various guides (like setting the default router settings and DNS settings all to the router ip address) and set up the PS3 ip address as a DMZ in my router settings.



I have set up the wireless network fine, my laptop communicates with the router and I am able to still use the internet on my USB dongle simultaneously.



The problem is, when I go to test the connection on the PS3, it comes up with that famous DNS error 80710102 (It obtains an IP address perfectly). I have looked through countless guides, and I am just really frustrated as I bought this router specifically for this purpose!



So, just as a run down of my equipment:

HP Presario DV6 laptop, running Windows 7, Core i5, 4Gb RAM

Broadcom 43225 802.11b/g/n wireless adapter

Kasperky Internet Security 2010 (do I need to change firewall settings?)

Netgear WNR2000

60 Gb (fat) PS3 using a wired connection to the router.



If anyone can offer any help I would greatly apprieciate it! Also, after I am able to get the internet connection shared, any help in choosing / setting up a media server would be great.



Thank you,



Nick