** I know almost nothing about the wii so it will not be mentioned**

Here we go:

There are limitations to both systems (PS3&360) that will make it hard to make good use of an external harddrive but I believe it is still a good idea to have one.



Lets start with the basic stuff:

Both the PS3 and the 360 will not be able to make use of the external harddrive when it comes to browsing the PS Network Store and Xbox marketplace.

Both require the downloading of music/video/demos/games/etc go directly onto the built in or attached harddrives.



Sony however is a little less strict when it comes to this as you can acctually open a little door on the side of the PS3 to reveal the SATA Notebook harddrive and you can remove and replace it with any other SATA notebook drive. Most importantly, without voiding the warranty. This theoreticly will allow you to upgrade your 20/40/60/80 gb PS3 to a 160gb with no known issues.



On the Xbox side, you will have to buy the Microsoft created Xbox 360 harddrive with I believe comes in various models up to 120gb.



I personally feel that the 60gb i got with my PS3 is fine for doing what I do, which is downloading demos and movie/video trailers. I do not nor intend to download any full games to my PS3, you may feel differently.



With the Xbox I believe that a 20-60 gb microsoft drive will do just fine as I would be going much the same stuff, trying and testing but not really downloading anything to large or that will stay on the drive for very long.



Now for the reason to have a large external harddrive with a TON of space.

MEDIA, MEDIA, MEDIA.

If you plan to make your xbox and/or PS3 the center of your video/audio entertainment system then you will need a place to store ALLLLL those files. We're talking videos and music files here. In my collection I have around 5000 songs and maybe 100 or so movies in .avi format.

Both the Xbox 360 and PS3 have recently been updated with the proper codecs that will allow them each to play the most popularly shared video files, however it is that you obtain them.



We will assume that you have your consoles already hooked into your home network.



Buy yourself as large a harddrive as you can afford.

Connect it to your PC.

Make a couple folders in there named Videos and Music, you can of course get more creative if you like.

Drag and drop all you media into the correct folders, I'm a freak for organization.

Open Windows Media Player (microsoft finally got something right)

the newest versions of media play is capable of acting as a Media Server.

You will have to enable the sharing of your media player library, this is an option found by pressing the Library button near the top of WMP and choosing the sharing option. From there it will guide you through the folders you can share and will give you the chance to choose your own specific folders, this is when you point it to the media folders you created on the harddrive. When your done it will automaticly load the media files into the WMP library and that's it.



Turn on you're PS3, you will notice that under the Music and Videos menus is now a choice that is labled as your computer's name.

And you can use these menus to navigate the folder structure that you created or just have it list all the videos or music in one long list.



I have less experience with the 360 but I am to understand that it will either work that exact same way as the playstation or even better, you may be able to browse the shared drives on your computer almost as though you were browsing through windows.



I know it's alot of info to take in all at once but it's very cool stuff and you should play around with it a little bit even before you get the external harddrive to make sure you are happy with it. I know I am.



Good Luck.