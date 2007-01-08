Prompted to Upgrade to...

I don't use Outlook. In fact, I have never even truly figured out how to use it (and this is coming from a Computer IS major). I've been trying to figure out Mozilla Thunderbird, though.



I went out and separately bought Works Suite 2004 because when I got this computer the only thing it had on it was Corel WordPerfect and a bunch of Dell Media Experience junk, and I needed to have the same word program as my teachers at college, otherwise, when sending documents through e-mail they would not be able to open them (that was their excuse, not mine - I am very aware that it has a converter, I have used said converter). The suite came with Word 2002, and Microsoft Works 7.0 -:- Calendar, Spreadsheet, Database, Portfolio, and Address Book (none of which do I ever use, except for maybe Calendar and Spreadsheet).



I only *truly* have and use one of the programs out of the eight listed in the SP3 description that it could actually apply itself to, so is it really still worth the download/install?