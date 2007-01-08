Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Prompted to Upgrade to...

by jstanthrgrl / January 8, 2007 4:10 AM PST

For the last few months, I keep getting the Windows Automatic Update asking me to update to Service Pack 3 for XP Office. But I do not have XP Office; I have XP Home Edition - so why is it doing this? I don't even have the programs that it says it is an update for. I have no Office XP products on my computer at all, except for Word 2002 with MS Office Tools, which I use often, and maybe Outlook 2002 - but I do not use it. So, why prompt me to update for something that I do not have?

This is what it prompts me with as a description for the SP3 update:

Office XP Service Pack 3 (SP3) provides the latest updates to Microsoft Office XP. SP3 contains significant security enhancements, as well as stability and performance improvements. This service pack applies to any level of Office XP. It contains all updates included in SP1 and SP2, in addition to updates released after SP2. SP3 applies to the following Office XP products: Word 2002, Excel 2002, Outlook 2002, PowerPoint 2002, Access 2002, FrontPage 2002, Publisher 2002, and Office XP Web Components.

Office XP is AKA 2002.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 8, 2007 4:15 AM PST
Suite or individual programs...
by jackson dougless / January 8, 2007 6:18 AM PST

It doesn't matter as far as the service pack is concerned. It will apply the necessary patches to the programs it finds. This is a Good Thing(tm) to install, especially if you're taking your life into your own hands (so to speak) by using Outlook.

MS Works Suite 2004
by jstanthrgrl / January 8, 2007 11:35 PM PST

I don't use Outlook. In fact, I have never even truly figured out how to use it (and this is coming from a Computer IS major). I've been trying to figure out Mozilla Thunderbird, though.

I went out and separately bought Works Suite 2004 because when I got this computer the only thing it had on it was Corel WordPerfect and a bunch of Dell Media Experience junk, and I needed to have the same word program as my teachers at college, otherwise, when sending documents through e-mail they would not be able to open them (that was their excuse, not mine - I am very aware that it has a converter, I have used said converter). The suite came with Word 2002, and Microsoft Works 7.0 -:- Calendar, Spreadsheet, Database, Portfolio, and Address Book (none of which do I ever use, except for maybe Calendar and Spreadsheet).

I only *truly* have and use one of the programs out of the eight listed in the SP3 description that it could actually apply itself to, so is it really still worth the download/install?

