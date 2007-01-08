Prompted to Upgrade to...

Link to...
Bob
For the last few months, I keep getting the Windows Automatic Update asking me to update to Service Pack 3 for XP Office. But I do not have XP Office; I have XP Home Edition - so why is it doing this? I don't even have the programs that it says it is an update for. I have no Office XP products on my computer at all, except for Word 2002 with MS Office Tools, which I use often, and maybe Outlook 2002 - but I do not use it. So, why prompt me to update for something that I do not have?
This is what it prompts me with as a description for the SP3 update:
Office XP Service Pack 3 (SP3) provides the latest updates to Microsoft Office XP. SP3 contains significant security enhancements, as well as stability and performance improvements. This service pack applies to any level of Office XP. It contains all updates included in SP1 and SP2, in addition to updates released after SP2. SP3 applies to the following Office XP products: Word 2002, Excel 2002, Outlook 2002, PowerPoint 2002, Access 2002, FrontPage 2002, Publisher 2002, and Office XP Web Components.