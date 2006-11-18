Speakeasy forum

by dianne--2008 / November 18, 2006 6:27 AM PST

Hi Everyone, I have been studying for 6 months and my test is in 2 weeks 100 questions 3 hours 100% accurate. I started this with the hope for a higher position. Well I have not even taken the test yet and have been offered the job. I sure hope I pass. I have to give my answer Monday and if I take the job I start Monday. My husband says go for it, so he can retire early. Everyone have a nice Holiday I will be studying and learning my new job so I will not have much time and we also have 16 comming for Thanksgiving dinner. Dianne

(NT) Congratuations and good luck
by Diana Forum moderator / November 18, 2006 6:34 AM PST
In reply to: promotion
So they will waive the test if you accept the job?
by Cindi Haynes / November 18, 2006 7:15 AM PST
In reply to: promotion

I hope that's the case. Congratulations on being offered! I hope it all works out for you.

And the dinner for 16, too! Happy

Cindi

Is it a spelling test?
by James Denison / November 18, 2006 2:29 PM PST
In reply to: promotion
Devil

Seriously, hope you do well.
Huzzah and congrats!
by Paul C / November 18, 2006 6:33 PM PST
In reply to: promotion

We all bow before you! Wink

Seriously, that's wonderful news and I wish you all the best in your new position. Now just remember to let your hubby know that if he hangs it up early, he gets to be properly domestic. Devil

Our Thanksgiving will be somewhat smaller - about 12 - and since my MIL's passing, my bride and her sister have taken on the role of co-matriarchs and are collectively obsessing over their first holiday season as party mavens; I'm sure that they'll do just fine though.

Again, congrats and all the best to you and yours!

(NT) Excellent! ... Good luck with the party.
by Bill Osler / November 18, 2006 8:34 PM PST
In reply to: promotion
They knew a valuable employee...
by Angeline Booher / November 19, 2006 5:24 AM PST
In reply to: promotion

... when they saw one! I suspect they knew you would do well on the tests,

No doubt your promotion is well deserved!

Kudos to you!!!

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email
semods4@yahoo.com

