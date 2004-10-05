Prominent figures who did and did not serve in the military

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.
Got a discussion topic that's not necessarily related to technology? Well, come on in and join the Speakeasy forum to discuss a wide variety of non-technical related topics with your fellow community members--discussions can range from today's hottest news items to sharing your latest fishing tale--the sky is the limit.
Your source said: US Army 1951-1953. Suprisingly lacking in details. Could it be because the Korean War was fought from 1951 to 1953 and Kennedy wasn't in it?
'He was suspended from Harvard in May 1951 after he arranged for another student to take a final examination in a Spanish class in his place. He then entered the United States Army for two years; he was assigned to the SHAPE headquarters in Paris.
How's that for political pull? Shape headquarters in Paris! It must have been party time for Teddy while other young guys were being drafted and sent to war.
I wonder how many other Dem records fall apart upon inspection. I wonder how many Republicans, of those listed, had something far more reasonable behind the 'did not serve' label.
Just playing Devil's Advocate here, KP. I don't like getting into these political swamps, as each side holds passionate views, and there will be no mind changing.
I just find the spin to be born of what supports either view.
So:
**** Cheney: did not serve. Several deferments, the last by marriage.
John Ashcroft: did not serve. Seven deferments to teach business
Now, I know that many men sought and were successful at getting deferments. Some had connections, others did not. Also, some entered college in order to be deferred. They did nothing improper as to the rules covering the draft.
And, as I said before, there were some who were between wars, and the draft was not continued during those years, nor, of course, after the draft ended.
So, both sides should realize that some of their guys avoided the draft (so it was in effect), and that the reasons for how they did it may or may not leave questions as to their motives.
Angeline
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.