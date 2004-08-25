Projection TVs (57 in.)

What's up,



I've had the Mitsu 55 for 5 months and I love it. Got it open box for 1500.00. I'm not a videophile or anything but the picture I get is great to me. DVD's are excellent and HD channels on Directv are amazing. From what I've seen, read, and been told Hitachi is the boss for rear projection. I stayed away from it due to the price difference. Mitsu 55 $1800 Hitachi 52 $1700 Hitachi 57 $2200 these prices were for ultravision I think their top of the line also this was 6 months ago so I'm sure things have changed. Sony suprisingly to me looked horrible next to the Hitachi. I saw Mitsu next to Toshiba and it was far better to me. Never saw mitsu vs hitachi because circuit city doesn't carry mitsu and best buy doesn't carry hitachi. Their probably the same company way up the chain making money off both names. Well hope this helps. Regardless of what people say it depends on how it looks to you and if the price fits your wallet.