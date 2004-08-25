TVs & Home Theaters forum

by jmay40 / August 25, 2004 1:57 AM PDT

I am currently in the market for a 57 in. rear projection TV in the $2,000 range and have mainly been shopping at the bix box electronic stores. I am not looking for an integrated HD Receiver, only HD ready and I will most like be buying the entry level model for whichever brand I choos. The brands that continually are mentioned are Toshiba, Mitsubishi and Sony. I have been advised that I should stay away from Sony when shopping for rear projections. I was just wondering if anyone could provide any further advice or recomendations in terms of brands or models I would really appreciate it. Thanks a lot.

The specific models I have looked at are:

Toshiba 57H84
Sony KP-57WS510 or KP-57WS520 (I think it's just a newer model)
Mitsubishi WS-55315

Re: Projection TVs (57 in.)
by mark9876 / September 4, 2004 12:28 PM PDT

You must have been at Best Buy. I was there today and looked at the same two sets.

Did you get any help/information about them?

Thanks

m

Re: Projection TVs (57 in.)
by BenRmn / September 5, 2004 6:02 AM PDT

The Toshiba is the best value because of it's picture quality and price. Sony projections are over priced and have reliablity issues. Mitsubishi tvs tend to come with a huge cabinet and extremely reflective screen. The Toshiba should also be able to split into two pieces (double check on website).The Toshiba also rated well in Consumer Reports.

Re: Projection TVs (57 in.)
by pridev / September 10, 2004 3:36 AM PDT

What's up,

I've had the Mitsu 55 for 5 months and I love it. Got it open box for 1500.00. I'm not a videophile or anything but the picture I get is great to me. DVD's are excellent and HD channels on Directv are amazing. From what I've seen, read, and been told Hitachi is the boss for rear projection. I stayed away from it due to the price difference. Mitsu 55 $1800 Hitachi 52 $1700 Hitachi 57 $2200 these prices were for ultravision I think their top of the line also this was 6 months ago so I'm sure things have changed. Sony suprisingly to me looked horrible next to the Hitachi. I saw Mitsu next to Toshiba and it was far better to me. Never saw mitsu vs hitachi because circuit city doesn't carry mitsu and best buy doesn't carry hitachi. Their probably the same company way up the chain making money off both names. Well hope this helps. Regardless of what people say it depends on how it looks to you and if the price fits your wallet.

Re: Projection TVs (57 in.)
by Jubreu / October 24, 2004 7:25 AM PDT

We purchased a Sony HDTV 57" from Circuit City a couple of years ago when the price were high. It is now turning off by itself. The extended warranty through Circuit City has proven to be a $500 waste of money as they cannot find a service tech in our area. MANY phone calls and still no help with this hunk of technology sitting in our den.

