Projection TVs (57 in.)

You must have been at Best Buy. I was there today and looked at the same two sets.
Did you get any help/information about them?
Thanks
m
I am currently in the market for a 57 in. rear projection TV in the $2,000 range and have mainly been shopping at the bix box electronic stores. I am not looking for an integrated HD Receiver, only HD ready and I will most like be buying the entry level model for whichever brand I choos. The brands that continually are mentioned are Toshiba, Mitsubishi and Sony. I have been advised that I should stay away from Sony when shopping for rear projections. I was just wondering if anyone could provide any further advice or recomendations in terms of brands or models I would really appreciate it. Thanks a lot.
The specific models I have looked at are:
Toshiba 57H84
Sony KP-57WS510 or KP-57WS520 (I think it's just a newer model)
Mitsubishi WS-55315