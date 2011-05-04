Windows Vista forum

programs to run windows lower versions?

by preppystud / May 4, 2011 11:32 AM PDT

i have this piano teaching program which only runs in windows 98 or lower, i think. i have installed the software on windows xp or vista, somehow, the sound doesn't play.
is there any easy way to run this program on xp or vista ?

Clarification Request
Difficult to say
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 4, 2011 10:08 PM PDT

without knowing which program, but perhaps the program developer's web site can tell you.

You will find many older programs and application will not be compatible with newer versions of Windows.

Mark

Clarification Request
Have you tried
by Jimmy Greystone / May 4, 2011 11:23 PM PDT

Have you tried compatibility modes that have been a standard feature of Windows since about XP SP2? They won't always work, but it's a possibility, and it's already baked into the OS.

Answer
Way to run in Vista
by Linux_Nerd / May 12, 2011 4:02 AM PDT

There is a way to run it in Windows Vista or XP. You still need a (legal) 98 or 95 License Key and CD.

Steps:

1. Download and Install Microsoft Virtual PC 2007: http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/en/details.aspx?FamilyID=04d26402-3199-48a3-afa2-2dc0b40a73b6
2. When Virutal PC launches, it will prompt to create a new machine, follow the prompts and select Windows 98/95 when asked what the Guest OS is.
3. Insert your Windows 95 or 98 Installation CD into your CD Drive.
4. Start the Virtual Machine and go to the menu bar and select "CD" > "Use Physical Drive D:/" (It could also be E or any other letter)
5. When the VM reaches the Windows 98 Startup Options, select "Start Computer Without CD-ROM Support"
6. When you reach the A:/ prompt, type FDISK and press enter.
7. Enable Large Disk Support and delete the Primary DOS Partition.
8. After Deleting the Primary DOS Partition, exit FDISK and sent Ctrl-Alt-Delete to the VM (in the File Menu)
9. Repeat steps 5 and 6
10. Create a primary DOS Partition and restart.
11. This time, select to start the Computer WITH CD-ROM Support.
12. Type Format C: into the A prompt and press enter, confirm that you want to, and let format.
13. Restart, and go to "Start Windows 98 Setup"
14. Proceed to install Windows 98, and after it is installed, go to the File Menu in Virtual PC and select Install VM Addons.
15. Now click release ISO in the CD Menu and make sure that it still uses the physical CD Drive.
16. Insert the CD for the software that you need to install, click through the necessary prompts, and the software should work.

Hope it helps,
Chris

Note: Be sure to remove the Windows 98 or 95 CD before you actually turn off your comp, so you don't go to the 98/95 bootup instead of Vista.

Note 2: I intend not to advertise MVPC or promote Piracy in any way. VirtualBox and VMWare would work just as good, I just chose MVPC because it was the first one to come to mind.

As far as I remember ...
by Kees_B Forum moderator / May 12, 2011 4:12 AM PDT
In reply to: Way to run in Vista

the sound didn't work in MVPC. That might be fatal for a piano teaching program.
I can't tell about the other programs mentioned.

Kees

mm
by preppystud / May 12, 2011 7:12 AM PDT
In reply to: Way to run in Vista

mm, your method sound a little too complicated.
this piano teaching program is made by jump music, which is already out of business. so i can't contact them any more.
i bought this whole thing, the software and the midi keyboard for about $200, but now i can't use any of that. i do have an old computer with windows 98 on it though. i am just afraid that what if that old computer stops working one day, then i can't use the whole thing ever again.

Answer
But which Vista?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 12, 2011 7:25 AM PDT
interesting.
by preppystud / May 12, 2011 7:47 PM PDT
In reply to: But which Vista?

so i read a little more, and i found out that windows now have this compatibility thing for each program which i can choose to run them in compatibility mode up to windows 95!
and i reinstalled this program, and it asked me to adjust the midi output which i changed from "none" to "microsoft something", now i can hear the sound from the program now. great!
now i just need to buy a midi joystick converter to see if this old midi keyboard will actually work or not.

