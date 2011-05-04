programs to run windows lower versions?

There is a way to run it in Windows Vista or XP. You still need a (legal) 98 or 95 License Key and CD.



Steps:



1. Download and Install Microsoft Virtual PC 2007: http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/en/details.aspx?FamilyID=04d26402-3199-48a3-afa2-2dc0b40a73b6

2. When Virutal PC launches, it will prompt to create a new machine, follow the prompts and select Windows 98/95 when asked what the Guest OS is.

3. Insert your Windows 95 or 98 Installation CD into your CD Drive.

4. Start the Virtual Machine and go to the menu bar and select "CD" > "Use Physical Drive D:/" (It could also be E or any other letter)

5. When the VM reaches the Windows 98 Startup Options, select "Start Computer Without CD-ROM Support"

6. When you reach the A:/ prompt, type FDISK and press enter.

7. Enable Large Disk Support and delete the Primary DOS Partition.

8. After Deleting the Primary DOS Partition, exit FDISK and sent Ctrl-Alt-Delete to the VM (in the File Menu)

9. Repeat steps 5 and 6

10. Create a primary DOS Partition and restart.

11. This time, select to start the Computer WITH CD-ROM Support.

12. Type Format C: into the A prompt and press enter, confirm that you want to, and let format.

13. Restart, and go to "Start Windows 98 Setup"

14. Proceed to install Windows 98, and after it is installed, go to the File Menu in Virtual PC and select Install VM Addons.

15. Now click release ISO in the CD Menu and make sure that it still uses the physical CD Drive.

16. Insert the CD for the software that you need to install, click through the necessary prompts, and the software should work.



Hope it helps,

Chris



Note: Be sure to remove the Windows 98 or 95 CD before you actually turn off your comp, so you don't go to the 98/95 bootup instead of Vista.



Note 2: I intend not to advertise MVPC or promote Piracy in any way. VirtualBox and VMWare would work just as good, I just chose MVPC because it was the first one to come to mind.