There can be conflicts if you use two firewalls or two antivirus applications at the same time, but there are no conflicts between the security software you're currently using. AdAware doesn't have real-time protection unless you bought the full version and SpyBot's TeaTimer (the real-time component) is pretty light, so neither would cause a slowdown. ZoneAlarm never gives me a problem, and though I don't use AVG, it shouldn't be an issue.



I'd suggest clicking here for information about shutting down unnecessary startup programs, which is the most common cause of decreases in system performance.



Hope this helps,

John





P.S. SpywareBlaster does not run in the background, instead offering 'real-time protection' by adding sites to block lists, so it won't decrease your system performance. Ewido has real-time protection, but only in the full version...after the trial you'll have the scanner only, so it won't take up must in the way of system resources except while scanning. Also, neither will conflict with each other or what you already have.