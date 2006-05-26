There can be conflicts if you use two firewalls or two antivirus applications at the same time, but there are no conflicts between the security software you're currently using. AdAware doesn't have real-time protection unless you bought the full version and SpyBot's TeaTimer (the real-time component) is pretty light, so neither would cause a slowdown. ZoneAlarm never gives me a problem, and though I don't use AVG, it shouldn't be an issue.
I'd suggest clicking here for information about shutting down unnecessary startup programs, which is the most common cause of decreases in system performance.
Hope this helps,
John
P.S. SpywareBlaster does not run in the background, instead offering 'real-time protection' by adding sites to block lists, so it won't decrease your system performance. Ewido has real-time protection, but only in the full version...after the trial you'll have the scanner only, so it won't take up must in the way of system resources except while scanning. Also, neither will conflict with each other or what you already have.
Can all these programmes run together smoothly
Ad-aware, AVG(free version),Spybot search and destroy,Zone alarm. my system seems to be running so slow lately. No viruses or anything else found on it, only cookie problems come up. pc only a few weeks old. XP compaq presario. 512 ram. 80gb.
Im using linksys wireless router through broadband 2mg with my sons main pc. Ewido anti malware, and Spyware blaster have also been mentioned to me to use, but not sure what works with what for safety.
All help welcome, please not too technical im a newbie.