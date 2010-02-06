Program to download Podcasts

I'm currently looking for a program for Windows 7 64-bit that will download podcasts so I can put them on my mp3 player and listen to them later. I have tried a few but have had no success. I have tried the following:

- utorrent

- miro

- juice

- ipod zipo (can't exactly remember the name of that one)



With utorrent I had no success at all. With the others, I was able to see the feed, but when I tried to download them, it would put them into the download tab and just sit there doing nothing. I have checked my firewall and everything is alright there. I also do not wish to use itunes to do this task (mainly cause I don't use itunes as I have no use for it). Any information anyone can give me would be appreciated. Thanks.