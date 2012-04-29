The 3550 seems to have slightly better perf in stock form.
If your into that over clocking stuff then the 2500k is best.
If your going to use the IGP then the 3550 is best.
first time building a pc i got this motherboad: http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16813157271
i was thinking about going with this processor:
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16819115072&cm_re=1155-_-19-115-072-_-Product
but then recently i saw an add for new intels new processors http://promotions.newegg.com/intel/12-1596/index.html?nm_mc=EMC-IVYBRIDGE042912&cm_mmc=EMC-IVYBRIDGE042912-_-EMC-042912-Index-_-E0A-_-CPU
2 of the core i5's in the newer line are the around the same price $200/$220 as the older Intel Core i5-2500K
so i assume one of them would be better to go with right?