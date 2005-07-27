Everything that I've read has given the edge to the M. The M has scored better in testing even at lower clock speeds for just about everything besides gaming but that could just be the difference in the ati and intel integrated graphics. My question is do we really need 64 bit if we're looking to have a lifespan of 3-4 years for our system?
