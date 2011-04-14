I accidentally turned my computer off while booting, so now it will no longer boot Windows Vista from the main hard drive.



So I finally burned an ISO recovery disc, and I'm using the recovery tools by booting from a CD. I have a system restore point from two days ago, which is lucky. However, it says the disc is corrupted. To restore, I must check disc C. However, I cannot check that right now, because C is in use. So I must schedule a disc check for next startup.



However, next time I startup, it boots from Hard Disk and then goes back to the black screen - the original problem. So, I must turn it off and try something else.



The files are there, I just can't access them. It's quite frustrating. What should I do? Keep in mind, I have access to a command prompt from here.



So is there a way to recover my system, or do I have to get a Vista disc and reinstall it? I have all my files backed up, via Ubuntu, so if I must, I can reinstall Vista. I would like to avoid that if possible, however.