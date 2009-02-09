Problems with Samsung LN46A750 Screen

Samsung forum

by pamper1116 / February 9, 2009 5:13 AM PST

We purchased our 46" TV in December and all of a sudden the other day noticed a lot of vertical colored lines appear on the left side of the screen with several vertical lines towards the bottom. We called Samsung and they sent out a tech to look at it. He noted that there was a cracked panel. How that happened is completely unknown to us and he clearly said it had nothing to do with anything we did to it. We don't touch the screen, it just sits there on the entertainment center and that's it.

So far Samsung has refused to pay for the repairs so we elevated it to their executive complaint department or whatever that is called and they are recommending it be covered, but won't hear back until the end of the week. I've also left a message at the store that I purchased it at to see if they can do anything with it too.

It's only a two month old tv so this is very disheartening. I'm wondering if something happened while it was in transit and whatever damage that caused just reached a boiling point and cracked.

Otherwise, it's a beautiful set and I really am not looking forward to either having to purchase a new one or pay for repairs for it.

Has anyone had problems like this where you've had the panel crack on its own and distorted the picture?

Thanks.

6 total posts
Collapse -
I am having the same problems
by ccubillo / March 2, 2009 1:26 PM PST

My husband and I just purchased the same model in a 52" and are having the EXACT same problems. It is only a few weeks old and wierd lines/distortion started showing up. After a couple hours it seems to improve a litte, but overall the problem has been getting worse. My husband called tech support and explained the symptoms and a very rude tech said "Well if the problem eventually goes away it isnt really a problem is it". This is very frustrating, we may just take the TV back since the full 30 days hasnt passed since our purchase at best buy...

Collapse -
Update on TV
by pamper1116 / March 2, 2009 1:53 PM PST

Interesting that you're having the same problems. Ours unfortunately never got better. Samsung has been extremely difficult to deal with. We called their customer service, were transferred to their Premier Customer Service or whatever it's called, went through the story numerous times every time we called to get an update. Then they said we needed to take a picture of the tv with the lines and email it to them. Did that, never heard from them. I got so frustrated, I called the store I purchased it from and they exchanged it for me.

The sales manager at the store told me that of all the vendors he deals with, Samsung is the worst. As much as I love Samsung products, this is probably the last TV I buy from them. The new one is working great, so I'm crossing my fingers it was just an isolated incident.

Collapse -
Also....
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / March 4, 2009 9:08 AM PST
pamper1116,

I also apologize to you, and I'm glad that the retailer was able to assist in creating a solution. I will be forwarding these comments to our service manager. If you run into any further issues, please le me know.

--HDTech

On behalf...
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / March 4, 2009 9:07 AM PST

ccubillo,

I'm sorry to see that you didn't receive the kind of service I'd have wanted you to have. Please extend my personal apologies to both yourself and your husband.

If the issue persists, and it seems it has, I would call and request a service technician give a diagnosis, and get a service ticket number. Again, it's embarassing to see that kind of treatment, and hope you consider giving our service network another chance to fix the problem.

--HDTech

Wow!
by rob103180 / July 18, 2010 2:36 PM PDT
I am having the same issue with my LN46A750. My problem is that after talking to Samsung and them telling me that a local repair company would contact me and then the repair company telling me that they won't repair it, my warranty ran out. By the time they put me in touch with some AT&T Connecttech company, the warranty had expired. I explained to them over and over what happened and they agreed with me as to what happened and was clear on the whole story but would not cover my repair. It was not my fault that the local guy that they use wouldn't repair the tv and time elapsed waiting on one of the two to get their stuff together. I have been a loyal Samsung customer for a long time but I am afraid that they have ruined it for the both of us and anyone that I know! I is unbelievable!

