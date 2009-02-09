Problems with Samsung LN46A750 Screen

We purchased our 46" TV in December and all of a sudden the other day noticed a lot of vertical colored lines appear on the left side of the screen with several vertical lines towards the bottom. We called Samsung and they sent out a tech to look at it. He noted that there was a cracked panel. How that happened is completely unknown to us and he clearly said it had nothing to do with anything we did to it. We don't touch the screen, it just sits there on the entertainment center and that's it.



So far Samsung has refused to pay for the repairs so we elevated it to their executive complaint department or whatever that is called and they are recommending it be covered, but won't hear back until the end of the week. I've also left a message at the store that I purchased it at to see if they can do anything with it too.



It's only a two month old tv so this is very disheartening. I'm wondering if something happened while it was in transit and whatever damage that caused just reached a boiling point and cracked.



Otherwise, it's a beautiful set and I really am not looking forward to either having to purchase a new one or pay for repairs for it.



Has anyone had problems like this where you've had the panel crack on its own and distorted the picture?



Thanks.