Problems with ME

Hi,

Thanks in advance for any help you can give. I am running Windows ME....I have a firewall and I was running just one spyware detector (SpyBot) but as of yesterday I downloaded ADware as well and found 60 other items. I am having a few problems that I want to attempt to fix myself. First off I cannot do my critical updates, I get to the set up at about 93% then get a message there is something still running. I have done the ctrl alt delete and removed everything(except explorer) and still get this message, therefore I am assuming there is something hidden there either a virus or spyware. I dont know how to find this hidden infestation. Secondly when I boot up the computer I get a floppy disk failure, this may be an internal problem I am not sure, any insight? My d drive as well does not appear to work. Lastly, my MSN Hotmail has been freezing up between deleting or responding to mail, this may be a MSN thing I am not sure, repeatedly clicking refresh fixes that after about 5 clicks. Just very aggravating.



Thanks again for all your help

Heather