by HeatherMcNally / December 28, 2004 11:54 PM PST

Hi,
Thanks in advance for any help you can give. I am running Windows ME....I have a firewall and I was running just one spyware detector (SpyBot) but as of yesterday I downloaded ADware as well and found 60 other items. I am having a few problems that I want to attempt to fix myself. First off I cannot do my critical updates, I get to the set up at about 93% then get a message there is something still running. I have done the ctrl alt delete and removed everything(except explorer) and still get this message, therefore I am assuming there is something hidden there either a virus or spyware. I dont know how to find this hidden infestation. Secondly when I boot up the computer I get a floppy disk failure, this may be an internal problem I am not sure, any insight? My d drive as well does not appear to work. Lastly, my MSN Hotmail has been freezing up between deleting or responding to mail, this may be a MSN thing I am not sure, repeatedly clicking refresh fixes that after about 5 clicks. Just very aggravating.

Thanks again for all your help
Heather

Which patch?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 29, 2004 1:11 AM PST
In reply to: Problems with ME

There is NO major effort to solve glitches in the patch downloads but I find ...

1. If I know the patch's number such as 812333 then I can fetch it from http://support.microsoft.com and install it without Windows Update.

2. MSN is MSN. You'll have to call them and sort it out since they do not share anything about their software. They are their own world much like AOL.

Bob

The Patch
by HeatherMcNally / December 29, 2004 6:13 AM PST
In reply to: Which patch?

Hi
The update I am trying to do is Microsoft Internet Explorer 6 Service Pack 1 (Windows 98, Windows Me)*, I am not sure if this is what you meant as the patch or not.
Yes I know MSN doesnt share well with others and I really feel there is something running on my pc that I just cant find that is slowing things down and stopping me from downloading this update and other things I attempt to do.
Heather

A thought and then the link.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 29, 2004 6:31 AM PST
In reply to: The Patch

1. Since I rarely use IE except for Windows Update, I don't keep it patched all the time on my Windows 2000 boxes.

-> I use Firefox and Mozilla.

2. "Download Internet Explorer 6 SP1

To download Internet Explorer 6 SP1, visit the Download Center " is noted at http://www.microsoft.com/windows/ie/downloads/critical/ie6sp1/default.mspx and it is possible with this download to not use the Windows Update method.

-> http://www.microsoft.com/windows/ie/downloads/default.mspx has the other patches of note.

3. There is an issue that if spyware or other has damaged the machine I have a procedure to wipe IE/OE off the machine and reinstall it. NOT for the feint.

Bob

