Problems with ME

There is NO major effort to solve glitches in the patch downloads but I find ...
1. If I know the patch's number such as 812333 then I can fetch it from http://support.microsoft.com and install it without Windows Update.
2. MSN is MSN. You'll have to call them and sort it out since they do not share anything about their software. They are their own world much like AOL.
Bob
Hi,
Thanks in advance for any help you can give. I am running Windows ME....I have a firewall and I was running just one spyware detector (SpyBot) but as of yesterday I downloaded ADware as well and found 60 other items. I am having a few problems that I want to attempt to fix myself. First off I cannot do my critical updates, I get to the set up at about 93% then get a message there is something still running. I have done the ctrl alt delete and removed everything(except explorer) and still get this message, therefore I am assuming there is something hidden there either a virus or spyware. I dont know how to find this hidden infestation. Secondly when I boot up the computer I get a floppy disk failure, this may be an internal problem I am not sure, any insight? My d drive as well does not appear to work. Lastly, my MSN Hotmail has been freezing up between deleting or responding to mail, this may be a MSN thing I am not sure, repeatedly clicking refresh fixes that after about 5 clicks. Just very aggravating.
Thanks again for all your help
Heather