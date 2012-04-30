Problems with IE8

I'm running Win XP SP3 with IE8 (latest version). When I place the cursor at the beginning of a paragraph then left click to highlight to copy, it will no longer highlight the text. Sometimes it will only highlight one or two words and stop highlighting.
Isn't there a way to "REPAIR" IE without loosing all of my settings?
