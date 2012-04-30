Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

Problems with IE8

by Walt H / April 30, 2012 8:06 AM PDT

I'm running Win XP SP3 with IE8 (latest version). When I place the cursor at the beginning of a paragraph then left click to highlight to copy, it will no longer highlight the text. Sometimes it will only highlight one or two words and stop highlighting.

Isn't there a way to "REPAIR" IE without loosing all of my settings?

(NT) Hmm. Here I use the click and shift+click to do that.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 30, 2012 8:12 AM PDT
In reply to: Problems with IE8
Not working...
by Walt H / April 30, 2012 8:25 AM PDT

That's not workng either.

Works here.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 30, 2012 9:02 AM PDT
In reply to: Not working...

Sorry but as I don't know what else is installed I can't guess if this is the Skype plugin issue or one of the dozen others.
Bob

Thanks...
by Walt H / April 30, 2012 10:52 AM PDT
In reply to: Works here.

Thanks Robert.

(NT) That was my vague way of asking for more clues.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 30, 2012 2:58 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks...
Don't really know what happened...
by Walt H / May 1, 2012 2:46 AM PDT

I haven't installed any new programs lately.

But they do this anyway for us.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 1, 2012 2:50 AM PDT

Updates come from the antivirus, Microsoft, and more. So it may not be what you installed but others.

The issue with Skype is only for reference that folk might install something and then find it affects applications you never thought would be impacted. Skype for example is a chat/voip thing so who would have guessed it can impact a web browser.

Since clues are sparse here we have to move to the usual advice.

1. Use another browser.
2. Disable all plug ins.

bob

