Unless you meant you can't get them to help for free.
The issue you noted does not sound to me like a monitor driver issue. Did you try this display on another PC or under a Live OS such as you see at
http://www.howtogeek.com/howto/windows-vista/use-ubuntu-live-cd-to-backup-files-from-your-dead-windows-computer/
The access denied issue has been the subject of many discussions. I'll defer to those for now since it's unlikely to resolve this. That is, I vote it's not a driver issue.
Bob
I have had a 19 in LCD Model w1907 HP flatscreen monitor for a couple of years. It's now out of warranty so HP tech support will no longer help me. Two problems: (1) cannot update monitor driver & get "access denied" or other error message when attempting to do so, and (2) a vertical, one-pixel wide red line has appeared that runs from top to bottom of the screen & it won't go away. Any suggestions about either of these issues. The red line is apparently a hardward problem & it may be cheaper for me to just buy a new monitor, but not sure if this is related to the driver problem. I have the monitor connected to an HP Destop Pavilion using Windows Vista Home Premium (64 bit).