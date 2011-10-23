We bought this Camcorder and have used it twice to try and record our daughters' chorus performances. On both occasions we have captured HD video as intended, but when I download the content from the memory stick (16GB Lexar) in the Camcorder to the Sony software our computer, we see video and a whole lot of still images. We are attempting to get all video. We cannot understand why we are capturing all the still pics? We think the machine is always in video mode but maybe we are inadvertently changing the setting? Sony advertsies that you can capture still pics when shooting video by depressing the photo button on top of the machine. I don't think we are doing this either, but who knows. Our last attempt at videoing a concert resulted in about 6 videos and maybe 50 still images, which we thought was video. Any ideas on what we might be doing, or not doing, to not capture video exclusively?