problems booting from vista setup disc

Have a brand new Acer laptop. It comes with Vista Home Basic 32 bit installed. I want to install another version of Vista over it. Have a setup DVD. I set the BIOS to boot from the DVD drive, i press the button to boot from disc, and the computer stays in a permanent loop with the black screen that says "(C) Microsoft" and the small status bar moving left to right. I can leave it there for an hour and it will do nothing. I have tried the official Vista recovery disc from Microsoft, and the exact same thing happens. I have tried using my XP Professional setup CD instead, and after about 5 minutes of loading drivers to run the XP setup, I get the bluescreen. I also tried a friends Vista setup DVD which is a different version that the one I am trying to install, and I got the same problem - computer was hanging on the startup screen with the status bar scrolling left to right eternally.



Is this a bad laptop or what?



Model Acer Aspire 5515. Optionally, you can do a restore from the X drive which will copy all the Vista Home Basic files from a 10 GB partition back to the main partition on the hard drive. I want a different version of Vista so obviously this will not help me.



Thanks all for you help!