Problems at startup

by Loreal65 / November 24, 2007 10:06 AM PST

Hello,

We have a Dell Dimension 4600 and run Windows Xp. Computer had been running great up until a couple days ago.

When the computer is turned on, there's a lot of beeps and sometimes the screen is just blank. Sometimes the windows logo appears and screen goes blank. Sometimes a white line appears on the bottom of the screen and a series of white bars fill up horizontally.

I have misplaced the dell manual and so do not know what the series of beeps and/or lights in back of the computer indicate.

As far as I know, all drivers have been updated. Mcaffee as well as other antispyare is installed.

I tried to do a system restore, but could not. It wouldn't work. And I've done them before so don't know what's up w/that.

One of these times, it just isn't going to start up.

Please advise,

Loreal65

Take a look here
by lacsr / November 24, 2007 8:59 PM PST
In reply to: Problems at startup
thanks
by Loreal65 / November 24, 2007 10:28 PM PST
In reply to: Problems at startup

Thank you for posting this. I'll see what I can come up with.

loreal65

Beeps are usually hardware problems.
by tad_man / December 11, 2007 4:42 AM PST
In reply to: Problems at startup

Mostly related to RAM or RAID card problems. I doubt you have a RAID setup so I think it would be bad RAM. Try to reseat the RAM or move them around to different slots. Or even try to take out some of it and see if the problem still occurs.

Problems @ startup
by Loreal65 / December 12, 2007 9:24 AM PST

Hey, thanks for responding.

Turned out to be something insignificant. A keyboard was plugged in.

I contacted the guy who'd worked on our computer. Something else was going on, but I'd had a new keyboard I couldn't seem to get working properly. He fixed what was wrong and also hooked up new keyboard.

When I told him about the beeps @ startup and whatever error message it was that appeard after day 4 of the beeps (gateway error or something), he suggested unplugging the keyboard and plugging it back in.

I noticed the original keyboard was still plugged in and this was the cause of the beeps all along. Duh.

take care,

