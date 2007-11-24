Problems at startup

The beeps are telling you what is wrong. It usually indicates a hardware problem.
Hello,
We have a Dell Dimension 4600 and run Windows Xp. Computer had been running great up until a couple days ago.
When the computer is turned on, there's a lot of beeps and sometimes the screen is just blank. Sometimes the windows logo appears and screen goes blank. Sometimes a white line appears on the bottom of the screen and a series of white bars fill up horizontally.
I have misplaced the dell manual and so do not know what the series of beeps and/or lights in back of the computer indicate.
As far as I know, all drivers have been updated. Mcaffee as well as other antispyare is installed.
I tried to do a system restore, but could not. It wouldn't work. And I've done them before so don't know what's up w/that.
One of these times, it just isn't going to start up.
Please advise,
Loreal65