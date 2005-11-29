Problems accessing the internet with D-link DI-524 Router

Networking & Wireless forum

by benboy12 / November 29, 2005 5:20 AM PST

I just recently purchased a wireless networking kit from D-Link that included the DI-524 router. When I try to set up the PPPoE, I cannot access the internet. I followed their instructions step by step.
Any Suggestions? Btw: I have bellsouth fastaccess dsl in the Florida Panhandle area.

I own a di-524. Mine needed the latest firmware.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 29, 2005 5:38 AM PST

Or it would not connect. Have you updated it?

Bob

the problem is....
by benboy12 / November 29, 2005 5:45 AM PST

I bought my router in a kit, DWL-922. So I can't figure out if I need the latest firmware upgrade. I could look up the firmware up grades for just the router, but you have to look at something on box to find out which version (A or C) that you need, but because I bought it as a kit it does not have that information. I looked at both versions and the latest update was September 5th, version 3.0 or something along those lines. But If I look at my router now, the firmware its running is September 22nd, version 1.21. So, I have no clue.

Odd.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 29, 2005 7:43 AM PST
In reply to: the problem is....

I looked on the bottom of the di 524 to determine which version of A or C.

Looks like you'll have to call dlink support if the sticker is missing.

bob

I feel really stupid...
by benboy12 / November 29, 2005 7:46 AM PST
In reply to: Odd.

I looked in the wrong place. I was looking at the box instead of the bottom of the router. Anyway, I have the most current firmware

That's good news.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 29, 2005 7:53 AM PST

I can delete that last message if you want...

It's not that obvious...

-> Some ISP's require you to clone the ethernet MAC address, but I don't have your ISP so you need to grind through all the setup settings till you nail it.

Bob

reading around the forums
by benboy12 / November 29, 2005 8:13 AM PST
In reply to: That's good news.

I have been reading around the forums, and people have mentioned disabling PPPoE on your computer and/or modem because if it cannont be used twice. Could this be my problem? If so, how can I fix it? My modem is a westell 2200. Also, does it even matter if the PPPoE is through my router or through my modem/computer?

BTW I am new at this so sorry if my terminology is wrong...

About the ISP software. Yup,
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 29, 2005 8:24 AM PST

The Router will take over those duties. If you can point the web browser at the router, when you get it setup it will "connect" and you'll know that part is done.

However some do forget and leave the ISP software (could be pppoe) on the PC which can create trouble.

bob

My question is...
by benboy12 / November 29, 2005 8:30 AM PST

How do I figure out if this is the problem and how do I fix it?

If pppoe is installed, then it's wrong.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 29, 2005 11:34 AM PST
In reply to: My question is...

It's that simple.

Easy workaround? Use the machine that has plain windows on it to get it working.

Bob

Frustration, Courtesy of AT and T
by kaetheone / April 8, 2008 10:48 AM PDT

Hi, M.

I'm not sure if I should open this up as a new thing; please let me know.

I've had a D-Link DI 524 E for some time, connected in through the desktop at home so I can use my laptop other places in the house. About a week ago, my father bought a new I-phone and he was having trouble getting his address book off of his old phone. Long story short, he took my computer to the ATT store, as per their instructions, and they loaded his address book from one phone to the other...

They also managed to completely remove my ability to get my laptop back onto the web via my router. Then, after deciding to reset my router, it decided not to let either the laptop OR the desktop get onto any websites. The various network connections insist they're up and running and that the router computer is connected to the net, but when i try to get to any site, it says "problem loading page" and "limited or no connectivity."

At one point, I was able to get the desktop on the web through the router, but then I made a stupid and changed the dns setting on the router's wizard. That allowed the laptop to at least claim there are networks available for me to get on (before, it said it couldn't even configure a wireless network), but now I can't get either computer on through the router, so I can't change things back and see if I can get both computers on the job, so to speak.

I've followed instructions from half a dozen websites on how to get the router, which seems to otherwise be working, to let my computers onto the net, to no avail. Any chance of some help here?

The desktop is a compaq presario SR181ONX, with XP Home, and the laptop is a gateway 6023gp with XP Professional. Both have the latest packs with they xpnesses. The router is a d-link di 524, and the cable modem is from Comcast, which has been singularly unhelpful in getting things back to normal.

Sorry this isn't a very technical description of the problem; I can tinker, but I can't describe the tinkering very well. Anyway, I hope someone can help.

Thanks,
KaetheOne

One more thing.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 8, 2008 12:08 PM PDT

After you reset the 524 you MUST power down the cable modem for a 10 count. Power it back up and it may just work.
Bob

Sounded like a good idea...
by kaetheone / April 12, 2008 9:44 AM PDT
In reply to: One more thing.

Hi, R...

Well, it took a few days to get to try your suggestion, but unfortunately, it didn't work. The router and the cable modem
insist I SHOULD be on the net, and my computer, which is the final arbiter, insists that I'm not. So, I'm not.

Could there be something in my computer settings that have gotten bollixed with, so that I can't get in? I've tried everything else I can think of, including going through the command line to see if something is fixable, but to no avail.

(NT) So how are you making these posts?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 12, 2008 9:49 AM PDT
In reply to: One more thing.
Hi again
by kaetheone / April 12, 2008 10:18 AM PDT
In reply to: One more thing.

I have the computer connected directly through the cable modem rather than the router. But that means I can't get the laptop, which is the computer all my work is on, on the net.

That's where all this started, after some ninny at the at and t store used my laptop to transfer my father's old phone's address book to his new iPhone. When it came back, I couldn't even CONFIGURE my laptop to get on the web through the router, so I reset the router, including messing with the dns through the d-link wireless setup wizard...and the rest has been a sad, sad, ongoing adventure.

I did finally get my laptop to be able to pretend it's on the web (though, like the desktop, what is says and what it can do are two different things), but even now, if I turn off my laptop, when I turn it back on, it goes back to insisting that the wireless can't be configured and I have to go into services.msc to get it back to "not quite working."

Arrgh!

Thanks,
KaetheOne

You should make your own post (kathone)
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 12, 2008 10:23 AM PDT

You have cable, the post was about DSL. You left out a few details about make and models so as it stands the reason it doesn't work is not evident.

Umm....
by kaetheone / April 12, 2008 11:32 AM PDT

Hi, R.

I did indicate I was connecting in through a cable modem in my original post, along with prefacing it with an "I hope I'm bringing this up in the right place..." sort of comment, since I wasn't sure I was. I also, at that time, provided the make and model of both computers, along with the model of the router.

That said, I'll be glad to re-post my original question as a new post...or some version thereof.

Thanks,
KaetheOne

I'd try that.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 12, 2008 12:23 PM PDT
In reply to: Umm....

I was hoping it would be the usual reset and that all important power cycle of the cable modem but it didn't fly. Be sure to include the make , model of that modem since it might have some router in it.
Bob

