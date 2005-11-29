Problems accessing the internet with D-link DI-524 Router

Hi, M.



I'm not sure if I should open this up as a new thing; please let me know.



I've had a D-Link DI 524 E for some time, connected in through the desktop at home so I can use my laptop other places in the house. About a week ago, my father bought a new I-phone and he was having trouble getting his address book off of his old phone. Long story short, he took my computer to the ATT store, as per their instructions, and they loaded his address book from one phone to the other...



They also managed to completely remove my ability to get my laptop back onto the web via my router. Then, after deciding to reset my router, it decided not to let either the laptop OR the desktop get onto any websites. The various network connections insist they're up and running and that the router computer is connected to the net, but when i try to get to any site, it says "problem loading page" and "limited or no connectivity."



At one point, I was able to get the desktop on the web through the router, but then I made a stupid and changed the dns setting on the router's wizard. That allowed the laptop to at least claim there are networks available for me to get on (before, it said it couldn't even configure a wireless network), but now I can't get either computer on through the router, so I can't change things back and see if I can get both computers on the job, so to speak.



I've followed instructions from half a dozen websites on how to get the router, which seems to otherwise be working, to let my computers onto the net, to no avail. Any chance of some help here?



The desktop is a compaq presario SR181ONX, with XP Home, and the laptop is a gateway 6023gp with XP Professional. Both have the latest packs with they xpnesses. The router is a d-link di 524, and the cable modem is from Comcast, which has been singularly unhelpful in getting things back to normal.



Sorry this isn't a very technical description of the problem; I can tinker, but I can't describe the tinkering very well. Anyway, I hope someone can help.



Thanks,

KaetheOne