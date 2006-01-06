PC Applications forum

General discussion

Problem with zonealarm security suite, please help ..

by khiem cao / January 6, 2006 5:03 AM PST

Sice I intalled zonealarm security suite 6 months ago, I have not intalled the update files. I have 2 files update
name : Zasuitsetup 60_667_000 and 61_737_000_en but I could't intall them. Anytime I click on the setup icon, I get a note like this : Zasuitsetup 60_667_000.exe is not a valid win 32 application.

Note that : my computer is Dell Optiplex GXa with Pentium II and my OS is Windows XP Pro SP2.

Please help...

Thanks

You have at least one invalid update file.
by Kees Bakker / January 6, 2006 5:46 AM PST

(you don't tell anything about the second one).

Where did you get them from?

Kees

Thanks for your reply !
by khiem cao / January 6, 2006 6:29 AM PST

Hi,Kees

I got both the update files from ZA website. (It automaically scan my system and say there is an update avalable, so I follow the link to ZA website to download an update file and I save this file at My Document folder)

I don't know why u said I have atleast one invalid update file ? I checked spell and I did't see any difference ?

Could you please give me a help...

Thanks again.

Khiem

Uninstall/Reinstall
by eddie11013 / January 6, 2006 11:11 PM PST

Just wondering why you didn't just let it auto install when it first came up? Maybe you did and it just didn't work. Anyway, my solution for when I have this type of problem is to uninstall a program and then reinstall it. Usually whatever problem there is, it usually fixes itself. Give it a try.
Good Luck
Eddie

I'll try this way again !
by khiem cao / January 7, 2006 4:51 AM PST
In reply to: Uninstall/Reinstall

Hi Eddie

Thanks. I'll try the way u show me. I already did Uninstall/Reinstall ZA before but I could't solve the problem.

Khiem

I couldn't solve the problem !
by khiem cao / January 9, 2006 1:46 PM PST
In reply to: Uninstall/Reinstall

Hi Eddie

Last night I tried to uninstall/reinstall ZA and started to download the update file from ZA website. At this point I chose to run the update file instead of save it to hard disk. But the result was nothing differece. I still got the same problem !

So, now my big question is what cause this prolem ?

Thanks again.

Khiem

Zone Alarm Problem
by eddie11013 / January 10, 2006 2:28 AM PST

When I checked with Google, http://www.google.com/search?hl=en&lr=&q=is+not+a+valid+win+32+application&btnG=Search
There were so many possibilities that seem to suggest that there may be a bigger problem,(virus). Have a look at the above link. Also, maybe run your antivirus and antispyware programs in safe mode to make sure there are no ?bugs?. As a last resort , unless you are just married to Zone Alarm, (Life's too short), have a look at the following link on scum ware utilities and try a different firewall: http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7813-0.html?forumID=32&threadID=114259&messageID=1301091
Maybe a ?Mod? can jump in with a better action plan.
Good Luck
Eddie

I still have no luck !
by khiem cao / January 14, 2006 6:06 AM PST
In reply to: Zone Alarm Problem

Hi Eddie,

Thank you so much for give me your time. Your first link
very useful to me, I learn a lot from that link. I tried in many ways to fix ZA such as ran antivirus and anti-spyware in safe mode and even reinstall Windows ..., but I couldn't fix that prolem ...

I think my computer is very old (PII)so I need to buy (or buil) another one...

Thanh so much Eddie.

Khiem

How to uninstall Zone Alarm
by eddie11013 / January 14, 2006 11:26 PM PST
In reply to: I still have no luck !

Just one last shot, the following link is from Zone Alarm on how to properly uninstall Zone Alarm completely: http://nh2.nohold.net/noHoldCust25/Prod_1/Articles55646/CompleteUninstallNonNT.html
Maybe you already did this, but if you haven't, its worth a shot. If ZA was not properly uninstalled than that could be the reason that when you try to reinstall and upgrade it isn't working. It would be using all the "old" stuff and of course its messed up. Your computer is not that old,PII, ZA should work. But again, you can always just use the Windows Firewall or try the kerio personal firewall.
Good Luck
Eddie

It's no help !
by khiem cao / January 7, 2006 3:38 PM PST

Hi ****,

Thanks for your link. I already did look for support at ZA website, but it didn't help ! here's a message I found out at ZA forum with the same my problem :

"I'm currently running ZA v60.667.000 and have been trying to install the free update for v61.737.000. I keep getting the error message that "zls setup 61.737.000 en.exe is not a valid win 32 application". Sometimes I think I get a corrupt download (because it downloads in several minutes even though I have a dial-up connection) but even when it takes an hour or so the error message appears. The download stalls at about 90%, but eventually finishes. I have tried deleting temp files, emptying the recycle bin, rebooting and turning my accelerator off, and still the same error message appears. Should I try all of this again, or something new? Do I need a magic wand and a Latin spell?
Thanks for any help!

Operating System: Windows XP Pro
Product Name: ZoneAlarm (Free)
Software Version: 6.0 "

But, becase there's no one give any answers for this post, so I still have stuck in there ! Maybe I have to pay for a call to get the technical support from ZA.

Thanks for your help.

Khiem

switch to Kerio Personal Firewall (free)
by bently / January 17, 2006 11:44 PM PST
In reply to: It's no help !

I had lots of problems with ZA and switched to Kerio, had fewer problems.

fwiw

Ben

